Trick-or-treater Kids' Heart-warming Gesture for Girl with Cancer on Halloween Wins Hearts

Halloween is celebrated by several countries in the world as a day to go on trick or treating and enjoy spooky-themed parties. But for Courtney Thomas’ family in Atlanta, the celebrations could not include these festivities.

The Thomas’ have three children, and one of them, Georgia could not participate in any gaiety as she is suffering from cancer. To keep the neighbourhood children from pressing their bell in vain on Halloween’s day, Georgia’s mother Courtney had left a note on their front yard explaining their situation and saying that they will not be distributing candies this year.

The sign read: "Cool Costume! Sorry, no candy. Child with cancer. Have fun! See you next year." What the Thomas’ did not expect was a bit of return treat from the children. The family found loads of candy left behind by the trick or treating kids around the sign. The gesture won over them with happiness and Courtney left a gratitude-filled note on social media.

The Facebook post saw the picture of the sign on their front yard with the candies on the ground. The post said, "I can’t stop crying. If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you’re wrong."

She went on to write, "The SOLE purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn't run to our door and be disappointed (our neighborhood usually gets 300-400 kids)." She also mentioned how the kids have been generous enough to share the good and high quality candies.

"The picture doesn't do it justice, it's a LOT and the good stuff even. Seriously... If the parents of anyone who did this sees this, PLEASE tell them how much it means to us and our kiddos. On the best candy night of the year kids freely and generously shared with strangers and showed so much love and kindness. So amazing," she signed off.

However, soon the picture went big on the internet and it was widely shared. This led Courtney to edit her post where she also added a few links to institutes who help families dealing with childhood cancer.