Trio in China Gives 'Second Life' to Used Tyres with Majestic Animal Sculptures

Plastic and rubber waste are one of the biggest challenges with solid waste management today. As many countries and people are gradually becoming more environmentally conscious, they are also coming up with ingenious ways to get rid of the waste without adding to the already mountain-sized landfills across all major cities of the world.

With the zero-waste mentality and sustainability in mind, a group of men in China have come up with a fun way to upcycle used tyres. They are converting these abandoned rubber tubes into animal and mythical creature sculptures.

The South China Morning Post shared a video of their creation on Twitter. In the video caption, they write how these men are giving the abandoned tyres 'a second life' in Sichuan province.

The video opens up with three men working on a giant golden dragon. The Dragoon is actually 8-metres long and has been made with over 1,000 discarded tyres. It took these three men over 20 days to complete the mythical creature from assembly to painting the very realistic details on the sculpture.

Then we can see a larger than life King-Kong sized Gorilla, and as the caption suggests it is inspired from the film King Kong. It is 3.5 metres tall.

The basic frame of these sculptures is made of metal and wood. Then the trio cuts the tyres into pieces of various sizes. Depending on the use, they can use a huge bulk of the tyre of cut it into very tiny scraps for details like the paws or feather.

As for the inspiration, it was an everyday sight where they saw old tyres “blight towns and cities.” They thought if they were turned into artwork, it would not help remove waste from the road, but actually create something beautiful.

One of the group members is actually a sculpture and has been creating art for over a decade. It is his expertise that helps them create these unique designs. The trio now wants to create a collection based on the twelve symbols of the Chinese Zodiac signs. They are rat, dragon, dog, tiger, goat, snake, ox, rabbit, pig, monkey, horse, and rooster.

Watch the video of the impressive dragon and the scary King Kong here:

Meet the three men from Sichuan who turn abandoned tyres into majestic animals. pic.twitter.com/VleXgk9wP1 — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) January 6, 2021

Though creative, it is not the first time someone has used abandoned tyres to create artwork, especially in China. A few years ago, a sculpture was made in Jiantouji Town of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. Over 10,000 scrap tyres were used in this project.