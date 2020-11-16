Tripura Engineer Develops Technology that Can Power Phones and Medical Kits from Wet Cloth

In a breakthrough invention, a Tripura-based engineer has developed a technology that can be used to charge mobile phone and medical diagnostic kits, by generating power from wet cloth.

The technology has earned Shankha Subhra Das, who is from Khedabari, a small village bordering Bangladesh in Sipahijala district, Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) award earlier this month from Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

To make the instrument, Das used a piece of cloth cut to specific dimensions and inserted it into a plastic straw. The straw was then placed inside a half-filled water container with copper electrodes attached to both the ends, reports Indian Express.

Due to the capillary action, once the water reaches to the top, 700-millivolts are registered.

However, the device isn't enough to charge large electrical appliance. But Das and his team tried to reach to a solution by connecting 30-40 of these devices generating 12 volts of current, which proved successful in powering an LED bulb, mini gadgets, medical testing kits, mobile phone among others.

The research team said that this initiative is part of a funded project that aims to ensure power supply in remote and rural areas of the country that can operate medical diagnostic kits in absence of any external power supply.

The team admits that one of the challenges were to eliminate any kind of external pumping of water to ensure the constant flow.

