1-MIN READ

Tripura Man Creates 'Social Distancing Bike' to Ride Pillion with Daughter amid Lockdown

Partha Saha created a special bike that he can use to ride pillion with his daughter while maintaining social distancing | Image credit: News18

Partha Saha created a special bike that he can use to ride pillion with his daughter while maintaining social distancing | Image credit: News18

Partha Saha, a resident of Agartala, has built the battery-operable bike while maintaining a space of one-meter between the rider's seat and that of the pillion.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Do Gaz Doori’, a mechanic from Tripura has built a bike that runs on battery and even accommodates a pillion but while maintaining social distancing.

The bike was built by Partha Saha to ensure riders can maintain proper social distancing measures while riding their bike with pillion passengers.

Saha, a resident of Aralia, Agartala, has built the battery-operable bike while maintaining a space of one-meter between the rider's seat and that of the pillion. Saha stated that with the help of this bike, he can take the help of his daughter to carry out chores and finish necessary tasks for the family.

The bike takes at least three hours to get fully charged and can run up to 80kms.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to spread in India, several innovators have come forward to help the government deal with the crisis using technological innovations.

Earlier in the month, researchers in Karnatak came up with a "decontamination chamber" for disinfecting inanimate objects like food, keys, currency and other items using an abandoned refrigerator.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 28,380 in India on Monday with 886 deaths.

