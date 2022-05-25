Trolls Attack RR's Prasidh Krishna On Instagram as 3 Consecutive Sixes Send GT to IPL Finals

It all came down to the final over when Gujarat Titans needed 16 runs in Prasidh Krishna over to enter their maiden IPL finals playing against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night in a high-octane clash at the Eden Gardens. Chasing RR’s formidable total of 189 thanks to Jos Buttler’s 89, Gujarat put up a solid counter-attack as David Miller and captain Hardik Pandya stitched an unbeaten 106-run stand together for the fourth wicket. The equation came down to GT needing 16 in 6 to make it to the IPL 2022 finals when Prasidh Krishna was handed the ball to deliver the last over of the match.

Miller brought out his beast mode as the South African cricketer whacked three back-to-back sixes to get the job done with three balls and seven wickets to spare.

As GT and Miller were praised widely for their spectacular display of nerves in a big match, trolls headed to Krishna’s Instagram account and attacked the bowler with unpleasant comments.

Earlier, riding high on luck, Buttler returned to form and smashed 89 runs to help Rajasthan post a challenging 188 for 6 against a high-quality Titans bowling attack. Buttler struggled miserably against the spinners but he completely bossed the pacers with his blistering shots. The current Orange Cap holder also had luck on his side as Titans fielders failed to grab his catch thrice.

Chasing a formidable target of 189, Gujarat Titans lost their in-form opener Wriddhiman Saha on the second ball as Trent Boult managed to get an edge from the batter’s bat to dismiss him on a duck. Mattew Wade came out to bat at number 3 as he joined hands with Shubman Gill to help Gujarat recover from the early blow. The duo shared a 72-run stand for the second wicket to give their team an upper hand. However, a horrible miscommunication between the two led to Gill’s run-out on 35. Wade also joined him in the pavilion soon after getting caught by Buttler near the boundary line on Obed McCoy’s delivery.

