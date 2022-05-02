'Trophy Wife' is Not a Fun Tag to Carry and Women on Reddit are Busy Debating it

Reddit nowadays has become a platform for discussion on certain important topics. This time, there has been a debate sparked on how women feel about being a “trophy wife". A “trophy wife" is a derogatory and sexist term- and obviously a misogynistic stereotype- that is whipped out to brand any woman who happens to be conventionally “attractive" and/or younger, less wealthy than her partner. It goes without mentioning that it reduces women to objects- “trophies"- that signify the status of the men in question. It perpetuates the stigma that women in relationships with older or wealthier men must necessarily be “gold diggers", yet another notoriously sexist term.

The post has managed to gather over 500 comments on Reddit. Many women said they were comfortable with this tag, considering how they had a loving relationship with their partners. One person wrote that their aunt was a “proud" trophy wife, as she was “honest and unashamed" about it.

On the other hand, some found it demeaning. One person wrote:

“When I was like 20 I “dated” this guy a few years older than me who kept trying to buy my love and affection even from very early on. I ended it after a few dates because it made me very uncomfortable. He tried throwing the fact that he could have taken care of me, and I never would have had to work in my face like it was a good thing. I was applying to graduate schools at the time. Like I’m not getting these degrees to just sit there, no thanks. Which I told him, and he said I was too good looking to be anything other than a trophy wife. At the time I was just offended. With some hindsight I’m a bit flattered he at least thought I was attractive enough to be a trophy wife. Lol."

Another person wrote, “It’s a hard one. When I think of a trophy wife I essentially think of a really good-looking young woman with zero personality. It almost feels like a backhanded compliment."

Here are a few reactions:

