Truck Owner Fakes Vehicle Theft to Avoid Paying Loan, Gets Nabbed By Police

Aurangabad rural police’s local crime branch has arrested three suspects who were trying to sell off a stolen truck in the grey market. The accused are said to be part of a conspiracy hatched by the truck’s owner who wanted to evade repayment of bank loan by claiming that the vehicle was stolen, reported TOI. The idea was to get the insurance money and sell the vehicle in the second-hand grey market, however, the police investigation disrupted the plan. The truck owner identified Gajanan Singhal along with his accomplices hatched a plan and moved the truck from the place where it was parked. Two days later he lodged a police complaint of the vehicle’s theft.The police started its investigation to find the stolen truck and, in the process, received a tip-off about the plan. The inputs alerted the investigation team about Singhal sending his confidante to sell the truck off in Amravati’s grey market.

Based on the tip-off, the crime branch laid down a trap and tracked the vehicle and arrested three people who were identified as Narayan Gavdekar (29), Anil Jonwal (31) and Sanjay Jangale (34)

Earlier, a similar case was brought to light by Ghaziabad police in July this year. The investigation team arrested three accused who allegedly were part of a gang using stolen vehicles to run a transport company.

The gang bought scrapped vehicle’s document from the original user and used the chassis number on the engine of the truck they stole from the highway.

The operation of the gang was just not limited to Ghaziabad and the gang allegedly sold similar stolen vehicles to different parts of the country. With help of the documents of the scrapped vehicles, the gang managed to evade checking points and toll plaza. The documents looked original and no one doubted the transport company’s operation before the police finally burst their gang. The police had recovered four such trucks during the arrest.

