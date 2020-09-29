Virat Kohli, Bumrah Fist-bumping After Cliffhanger Game Shows the Lighter Side of IPL

We are only 10 days into it and this year's IPL has already given a lot of drama and cliffhangers.

Monday's encounter between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore was one such example of a nail-biting finish the fans had only hoped for while tuning in. The contest saw a combined 402 runs being piled up by the two teams, a lot of emotions, and a light-hearted moment between MI's Jasprit Bumrah and RCB captain Virat Kohli -- reminding everyone that it is, at the end of the day, only a game of cricket.

Chasing a steep target of 202, Mumbai Indians captained by Rohit Sharma didn't look in the hunt before Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan stepped up and produced an incredible 119-run fifth-wicket partnership off 51 balls that levelled the scores at the end of the 20 overs. The duo's scintillating batting display helped MI score 89 in the last five overs.

The match went into the Super Over and RCB's Navdeep Saini gave nothing away to Pollard and Hardik Pandya as MI could only manage 7 off 6 deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah was given the tough task of defending 8 runs and given the format of the game with AB de Villiers and Kohli out there in the middle, it only looked RCB's game from thereon.

In the end, Kohli finished off the formalities with a four, as RCB snatched the victory from the claws of MI. However, it was the RCB captain fist-bumping and embracing Bumrah after hitting the winning runs that caught the attention of fans on social media who called it the "Moment of the day".

The smile on both of their faces.♥️Bumrah and Kohli two champion players showing Great sportsmanship in a cliffhanger of a game.#RCBvMI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/joY27zMzaR — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) September 28, 2020

AHHHH MY HEART....Bumrah and ABD with VK❤️ pic.twitter.com/VjoyYfRBr8 — Riya⁷ (@sassy_me22) September 28, 2020

Kishan was widely hailed for his spirited knock by fans and watchers of the game while Pollard going ballistic only means good news for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming contests.