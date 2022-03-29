'True Hero': Joe Biden Lauds World Central Kitchen For Feeding Ukrainian Refugees

The Russian government’s invasion and atrocities in Ukraine enter the second month, and both sides are neither ready to give in nor give up. The invasion commenced on February 24, and ever since people across the world are coming forward to provide aid to the people of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden, who has openly extended his support to Ukraine, recently visited Poland to meet the Ukrainian refugees. During his visit, Biden also met World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés. Following his meet, the US President lauded Andrés on Twitter to praise WCK, which has provided more than 4 million meals to the Ukrainian refugees. Posting a clip, which featured Joe Biden’s interaction with Andrés, on Twitter, Biden wrote about how in times of crisis, the world gets to see the best in humanity.

He further went on to thank Andrés, his team at World Central Kitchen, and everyone on the ground for their help and support to the Ukrainian refugees.

In the video, talking about WCK, Andrés revealed that they landed in the Ukrainian conflict right in the town of Marinka within 24 hours of the Russian attack, and his team began feeding right in Marinka. He shared that WCK partnered with a couple of NGOs, food trucks, local restaurants, and businesses. He says, “Just trying to make sure that instead of everybody working on their own, we work as We The People. And that’s why we are here. I am leaving prouder of who we are as the people of the world.”

Watch video:

In times of crisis, we often see the best in humanity. I want to thank my friend Chef José Andrés, his team at World Central Kitchen, and everyone on the ground for all they’re doing to support Ukrainian refugees. pic.twitter.com/Kw68Mv7rcu— President Biden (@POTUS) March 27, 2022

Hailing the efforts of the chef, Twitter users opined that Andrés should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts, and he should also get nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, once again.

It's time for Chef José Andrés to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize again.— Hey Nav - Major, USAF, Retired (@HeyNav135) March 27, 2022

Yes I agree with you. He has done so much feeding people in disaster countries and home after natural disasters— Vince 🇨🇦 (@Vince182542570) March 27, 2022

“This is what heroes look like,” a user tweeted, while another one called Andrésa “true hero.”

.THIS is what heroes look like . . .Thank you World Central Kitchen,Thank you Chef José Andrés 💙 🇺🇦 🙏 🇺🇦 💛 pic.twitter.com/P1zyauyW05 — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) March 27, 2022

A true hero!— Mimi Fleming (@MimiFle97543290) March 27, 2022

This man is an angel, I have donated many times to the World Central Kitchen. He is always there making food for people who have been affected by natural or human-made disasters no matter where they are in the world.— Helene Constantinide🌊 (@hconstan) March 27, 2022

He's a great humanitarian, I like to refer to him as the Jimmy Carter of food for the needy— Xola (@Xola81201697) March 28, 2022

Andrés told CNN that WCK distributes more than 2,90,000 meals every day at more than 1,000 locations in six countries.

He revealed that inside Ukraine, his kitchen is only in 21 cities. “Obviously, Lviv has become our headquarters inside Ukraine,” he said, but assured that WCK is delivering food every day to places like Odesa, Kyiv and others in the war-torn country.

