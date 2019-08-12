Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'True Love Doesn't Exist': Miley-Liam Fans Heartbroken After Couple Calls it Quits

In December of 2018, the couple got married in a secret ceremony, pictures of which were posted on their official Instagram handles.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

August 12, 2019
Loading...

It's official, you guys. The couple everyone had been rooting for, Miley and Liam, have separated after eight months of being married. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus began dating more than a decade ago after they met on the sets of The Last Song. Since then, the two have been in a rocky relationship and even broke up for a while a few years ago.

Nevertheless, theirs was a relationship that withstood the test of time, especially with millions of fans idolizing the couple. In December of 2018, the couple got married in a secret ceremony, pictures of which were posted on their official Instagram handles.

However, a representative of Miley has confirmed the split. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," People.com reported.

While there have been lots of speculations of why the two broke up, here's what's really amusing. Their fans seem to have taken it harder than expected and for some, it's just too tough a pill to swallow. Check out what fans had to say:

So were we. :(

