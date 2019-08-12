'True Love Doesn't Exist': Miley-Liam Fans Heartbroken After Couple Calls it Quits

It's official, you guys. The couple everyone had been rooting for, Miley and Liam, have separated after eight months of being married. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus began dating more than a decade ago after they met on the sets of The Last Song. Since then, the two have been in a rocky relationship and even broke up for a while a few years ago.

Nevertheless, theirs was a relationship that withstood the test of time, especially with millions of fans idolizing the couple. In December of 2018, the couple got married in a secret ceremony, pictures of which were posted on their official Instagram handles.

However, a representative of Miley has confirmed the split. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," People.com reported.

While there have been lots of speculations of why the two broke up, here's what's really amusing. Their fans seem to have taken it harder than expected and for some, it's just too tough a pill to swallow. Check out what fans had to say:

“Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have decided to separate. Please respect their privacy.” Me: pic.twitter.com/sdjk5A0ZMz — Emily (@Weaveremily22) August 11, 2019

liam and miley broke up?? pic.twitter.com/7Hkyelym8E — lisa ‎ (@Ieonqrdo) August 11, 2019

I haven’t been on twitter all day & I go on to find out Liam and Miley broke up pic.twitter.com/RgPRmticI6 — Nuñez (@isneezdondabeat) August 11, 2019

Right when I was starting to believe in love again you’re telling me Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are divorcing the mf audacity I FEEL ROBBED OF MY FEELINGS. pic.twitter.com/8cjXYkRUVy — OYE (@OYEEEMM) August 11, 2019

me waking up to the news that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have broken up and then losing all hope of finding love: pic.twitter.com/Uyr0sjrNKd — garlic bread emoji (@litgarlicdad) August 11, 2019

me @ god for making me believe in love and then liam and miley get a divorce 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VhVEkZZmwt — jess 🍒 (@zestykisses) August 11, 2019

Me opening Twitter to see that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spilt. pic.twitter.com/eQJovA0Wha — nana (@nana61432237) August 11, 2019

So were we. :(

