'True Miracles': Identical Triplets Born to New York Couple in a Rare Occurrence

Andrew Getting could not believe his ears when his wife Lauren told him they were going to have triplets. Months later they welcomed the adorable trio of identical sisters home. This was a rare occurrence, the odds of which range from one in a million to one in 200 million.

The triplets, named Charlotte, Emma and Cora, spent several weeks at the hospital before coming home given how special their case was. Lauren, who is a teacher in a New York school, calls them “true miracles”. She came to know about her extraordinary pregnancy in March during her six-week checkup. She had married Andrew only four months ago and the babies were conceived naturally.

Soon after learning about it, she broke the news to Andrew, who was driving, through a text message. “I was driving and Siri translated the message for me,” said the 40-year-old soon-to-be dad as quoted by The New York Post. He thought it was a joke at first, before realizing Lauren was speaking the truth.

Lauren’s pregnancy was considered high risk, so the couple sought the consultation from Dr. Victor Klein, a specialist at the obstetrics and gynecology department at North Shore University Hospital. It was Dr. Klein who told them that the chances of identical triplets according to reports in medical literature were extremely rare. “We can’t pin it down exactly because the statistics are uncertain. But it is incredibly exciting when it happens,” said Klein.

On September 4, the doctor performed a C-section to deliver the babies. Charlotte, weighing 3 pounds, 15 ounces, came out first, followed by 4-pound-7ounce Emma and finally Cora, who weighed 4 pounds and 4 ounces.

The newborns who needed assistance in breathing were taken to the NICU. They were discharged from the hospital after over seven weeks, toward the end of October. “It was the hardest physical thing I have ever done in my life,” recalled Lauren. She said she was already as big at the end of the first trimester as most women are in their third.

The parents now take turns to feed the girls and have started picking up on their traits. “Charlotte is the spunky one, Cora is more laid-back, while Emma is very resilient,” said Andrew. To distinguish between the identical babies, they use baby-safe nail polishes of different colours. “Cora is peach, Charlotte is green and Emma is purple,” said Lauren.

The couple is going through a tough time as Andrew lost his salesman job due to the pandemic and Lauren is the sole earner. They have received help from friends and relatives and raised money through campaigns.