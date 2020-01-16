'True Religion Respects All': Tamil Rapper Arivu's New Track 'Sanda Seivom’ Disses the CAA-NRC
"Law is law only if it supports equality," raps Arivu, the message clear from his rap.
Image credits: YouTube Screengrab.
"Law is law only if it supports equality," raps Tamil rapper Arivu whose album Therukkural released last year.
In his new single, 'Sanda Seivom,’ he raps about why the The Citizenship Amendment Bill-National Registar of Citizens should be removed, by taking it all the way back to its historical roots.
"Democracy is the face of a free nation," he raps, adding that "true religion respects all." His message from the song is clear: "Law is law only if it supports equality."
"The foundation of our constitution is against religious discrimination. Killing secularism is a foolish act," the lyrics spell.
Arivu goes all the way to the beginning and explains that before civilization, people existed as tribes and embraced different religions as colonizers came and took over. He further attacks the 'minority' concept in The Citizenship Amendment Bill, "Who is the minority here? Working class is the majority around the world, yet we are divided!"
He addresses some of the central questions of the CAA. "Who should live here? Who should rule here? Who is the citizen? Who is Indian?" and answers these with, "Who are you to tell me who I am?"
The statement is certain: "One's motherland is not in their birth."
He comments on the uncertainty of identity proof as well "Aadhar and Voter is useless. You have to dig out your great, great grandfather from his grave."
His song is also a war cry. He repeats the lines, "Let us fight, in the streets. If our rights are taken away, let us fight. United as one, let us fight."
In the YouTube caption of his song, he quotes Ambedkar, "We are Indians, Firstly and lastly."
He also explains the message of his song: "In solidarity to the CAA protests happening all over the country and to the students who are sacrificing their valuable time and energy for a SECULAR SOCIETY and to SAVE THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA."
You can watch the full song below.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma's 'Coffee Under Setting Sun' Post Initiates A Fun Banter with Arjun Kapoor
- Vicky Kaushal Takes Horse Riding Lessons for Karan Johar's Takht, See Pic
- 'Great Player': Pakistani Pacer Mohammad Amir Applauds Kohli on Winning 'Spirit of Cricket' Award
- 'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video
- Proud Moment for India - Tata Altroz Awarded 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Testing