'True Work of Art': Astronaut Shares Painting-like Pictures of Earth From Space

Brown-red sand dunes and deep blue hues of the Persian gulf feature like a painter’s brush strokes in ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer’s latest pictures from space. “Our Earth looks like a true work of art,” Maurer, who is flying 408 kilometres above the Earth – aboard the International Space Station – wrote while sharing two stunning pictures of Earth on his official Twitter handle. Netizens found the picture amazing and went on to guess the regions that were visible in the images.

Seen from above, our Earth looks like a true work of art 🎨🖌️ I took these colourful pictures of the Arabian Peninsula, but I also wonder what these shapes and lines in the desert are 🤔 #EarthObservation #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/MwOwKxUXUg— Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 30, 2022

The first of the two images that Maurer shared on Sunday, January 30, shows a large beach beside a deep blue sea. The beach area which looks like a large sand terrain has wavy lines on it that appear to be formed by the waves hitting the shore. The second picture shows a region where desert and areas with little plant life co-exist. The desert in the picture looks with stripy lines on it, giving the picture a painting look. The lines are apparently sand dunes, aligned beautifully by the wind. The accentuated colours enrich the painting look of the images. In the caption, Maurer wrote that he wondered what the shapes and lines in the desert are.

Reacting to the pictures, a Twitter user’s comment in French translated to “it is beautiful.” They thanked Maurer for sharing such good pictures.

Bonne prise , c’est Magnifique ! Merci— Perakia-Riccomi Carol (@Carol_P_R_) January 31, 2022

“Interesting how high wind carries sand,” another Twitter user commented.

Interesting how high wind carries sand.— Edmund Miller (@EdmundM08943478) January 31, 2022

Another Twitter user mused that the cosmos was an “ultimate work of art.”

The cosmos is the ultimate work of art. ✨— Susan Holden Martin, MBA, J.D. 🚀🇺🇸 🇨🇦 Vaxxed! (@MarsTweep) January 30, 2022

Guessing the location in the pictures, a user posted a Google Earth snapshot similar to the first picture. According to the user, the darker patch visible in the first image seemed to follow along the Kuwait-Saudi Arabia border zone.

The darker patch seems to follow the border of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia - so border zone probably. The Arabian Peninsula seems so barren yet beautiful from above..https://t.co/pObcecetl1 pic.twitter.com/sJYfv3RrEI— Samuli Ikäheimo (@sikaheimo) January 30, 2022

About the second picture, a user pointed out that the lines were actually sand dunes. The user offered a closer look at the sand dune stripes by posting a picture.

Maurer went to the International Space Station in November 2021 aboard the SpaceX Crew-3 mission. He was accompanied by NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn.

What do you think of the pictures?

