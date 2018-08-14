GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
Trump Accused of 'Misogyny' After Calling Former White House Staffer 'Dog' On Twitter

Rakhi Bose | News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
The Donald is under fire again and this time it is for calling his former liaison office communications director Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog.”

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that his the former White House staffer was a crazed, crying low-life and added that Chief of staff John Kelly fired her.

The tweet was the latest in a series of tweets where the US President called Newman ‘nasty’ and said that Kelly called her whacky and a ‘loser’.  He dredged up her past as a reality tv show coontestant for his show 'The Apprentice'











The attacks followed the release of Newman’s book "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," in which she slammed the president as racist.

The book allegedly also paints the picture of a senile Trump, apparently on the brink of mental decline and instability. Not surprisingly, the US President could not bear such allegations and launched a tirade on social media against Newman.

However, not many appreciated the offensive tweet. Feminist author Mona Eltahawy pointed out how the tweet was parochial and specially targeted black women. She called the tweet not just sexist but also racist and said that it was an example of the kindof sexism-racism that black women specifically had to face.





Elthahawy went on to clarify her position by stating that she was no fan of Newman but that it was important to point out the unfairness.

