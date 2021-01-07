News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Trump Blocked by Twitter, Facebook amid Capitol Violence. Internet Asks 'What About Nuclear Codes?'
3-MIN READ

Trump Blocked by Twitter, Facebook amid Capitol Violence. Internet Asks 'What About Nuclear Codes?'

File image of Donald Trump.

File image of Donald Trump.

Twitter locked Donald Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension. Facebook followed the suit.

In an unprecedented move, social media giants Twitter and Facebook temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to go home while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump’s account deleted those posts; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.

In a similar fashion, Facebook put a 24-hour lock on Trump's account citing two violations of its policies. The move by the social media platforms was widely cheered on Twitter but many worried about Trump's apparent access to nuclear codes.

Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held Wednesday to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup.

Moments after an extraordinary rally by Trump seeking to overturn the election, a flag-waving mob broke down barricades outside the Capitol and swarmed inside, rampaging through offices and onto the usually solemn legislative floors.

One woman died in unclear circumstances after being shot inside the Capitol and others were injured, police said, with lawmakers evacuated and handed protective masks as police fired tear gas.

(With multiple agency inputs)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...