Trump Called 'LGBTQ Hero' After He Tweets 'Great' on Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan

Trump supporters in America too jumped at the opportunity to call him a "LGBTQ hero."

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitnedra Kumar's gay rom-com 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' seems to have caught the eyes of US President Donald Trump, who tweeted "great", describing the film. A gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell had tweeted earlier praising the film, which Trump retweeted.

Tatchell had tweeted, "India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality."

After Donald Trump's tweet, several Indians replied tagging Ayushmann in the comment thread saying that he should be proud the US President was endorsing his film. Moreover, Trump supporters in America too jumped at the opportunity to call him a "LGBTQ hero."

But is Trump really a hero? His record, as far as LGBTQ rights are concerned, says otherwise. In August 2019, the Labour Department proposed to roll back an order which had been passed by former US President Barrack Obama in 2014, banning discrimination on the basis of gender identity among federal contractors. This is the very same order that the Trump administration had promised would remain untouched in 2017. But alas.

That's not all. In 2017, Trump had withdrawn the federal protections that Obama had put in place for transgender students in public schools. In the same year, he also tweeted he would reinstate the ban on appointing members of th LGBTQ community in the military.

At this point, given that Trump has never really been an advocate of gay rights, we don't really know what his "great" means. Or may be it's just one of his many Twitter faux pas?

