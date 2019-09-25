Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Trump Faces Impeachment, Worried Americans Turn to Dictionary in Search of Meaning

House speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced impeachments inquiry to begin against President Donald Trump.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Trump Faces Impeachment, Worried Americans Turn to Dictionary in Search of Meaning
Image credit: Reuters/ News18
With US House speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the beginning of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, the stage is set for a pre-election showdown between Democrats and Republicans.

Meanwhile, the general populace has been simmering since news, either jubilant or furious. But nonetheless, Pelosi did manage to grab people's attention. Because believe it or not, the word "impeachment" was one of the most searched words in US on Tuesday following the announcement.

As per a tweet by dictionary giant Merriam-Webster, the most searched word on their online dictionaries today was "impeach" with almost 3,600 times the searches it has on an average day.

But the revelation did not come before some hilarious guesses by netizens.

