Trump Faces Impeachment, Worried Americans Turn to Dictionary in Search of Meaning
House speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced impeachments inquiry to begin against President Donald Trump.
Image credit: Reuters/ News18
With US House speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the beginning of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, the stage is set for a pre-election showdown between Democrats and Republicans.
Meanwhile, the general populace has been simmering since news, either jubilant or furious. But nonetheless, Pelosi did manage to grab people's attention. Because believe it or not, the word "impeachment" was one of the most searched words in US on Tuesday following the announcement.
You'll never guess our top search right now.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 24, 2019
As per a tweet by dictionary giant Merriam-Webster, the most searched word on their online dictionaries today was "impeach" with almost 3,600 times the searches it has on an average day.
CAs play the role of auditors. Yet, the aspirants for such crucial task are seeking audit of their answersheets. Can there be anything more ironical? I demand that ICAI and Govt pay heed to the demands of agitating CA students. #dearicaiplschangehttps://t.co/SSjZcosryT— Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) September 25, 2019
But the revelation did not come before some hilarious guesses by netizens.
Rope-a-Dope?— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 24, 2019
HOW DO I SPELL UMPITCHMENT? pic.twitter.com/YxU8PHPyqM— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) September 24, 2019
“Smeghead”— Ezekiel Peazy (@GeeWillicker8) September 24, 2019
Shade? 😎 pic.twitter.com/bNWqUz0MUt— 👉🏻202-224-3121👈🏻 (@KMR31871) September 24, 2019
September 24, 2019
Nancy is a goddessThat’s my guess— Astro & Fang’s Mom (@JillTriplett7) September 24, 2019
September 24, 2019
