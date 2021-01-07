Trump has Been Barred from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat After Capitol Attack

Following the violent assault on the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday, social media giants Twitter and Facebook temporarily locked the accounts of Republic leader Donald Trump and barred him from posting on their platforms. In an unprecedented move, Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension. Similarly, Facebook too put a 24-hour lock on Trump's account citing two violations of its policies.

Twitter required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to go home while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump’s account deleted those posts; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.

However, these are not the only social media platforms to follow the suspension move.

Facebook-owned Instagram will also lock Trump's account for 24 hours, Instagram head Adam Mosseri reportedly confirmed.

Joining the ban, tech giant Snapchat too decided to block Trump's new content until further discussions to "lift the restrictions".

The event of Trump's social media accounts being boycotted was heavily cheered on Twitter. However, netizens were left scratching their heads on realising that Trump had a Snapchat account! Curious Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging site with a number of questions, while few worried that Trump might take to other platforms including TikTok to spread his socio-political beliefs.

Social media platforms which have suspended President Trump's ability to post:- Twitter- Facebook- Instagram- Snapchat — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 7, 2021

Didn’t know Trump had a Snap — Willie Stroker 13-3 5-3 Mayo Bowl Champions (@WillieStrokerWI) January 7, 2021

He had a Snapchat?? LMAOOO — israel (@AyexIsrael) January 7, 2021

What about Tiktok ? — CurrencyFM (FOREX) (@CurrencyFM) January 7, 2021

This ban was long overdue! — Biyaa ⚕️ (@Biiiyaa) January 7, 2021

He may start blogging in wordpress asap — Firlian Nurrahman (@firl_i) January 7, 2021

However, this isn't the first times when Snapchat had decided to suspend Trump's account on their platform.

In June 2020, Snapchat had stopped promoting posts by Donald Trump, saying they incited racial violence.

"We are not currently promoting the President's content on Snapchat's Discover platform," Snapchat said in response to an AFP inquiry referencing the youth-focused social network's section for recommended content. "We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover."

The move came after Twitter took an unprecedented stand by hiding a Trump post it said promoted violence, thrusting rival Facebook into turmoil for refusing to sanction false or inflammatory posts by the US president.

The decision was made, during which Snapchat parent Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel sent a lengthy memo to employees condemning what he saw as a legacy of racial injustice and violence in the US.