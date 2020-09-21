Trump Implied That He Has Already Won the Nobel Peace Prize at a Rally. He's Only Been Nominated

US President Donald Trump has recently been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian parliamentarian for his role in helping to broker a Israel-UAE peace deal.

If Trump wins, he will follow the footsteps of Barack Obama, his predecessor and political foe. 'If' being the keyword here. But the US President appears to be under the impression that he has already won the prize.

Trump, at an election rally in North Carolina falsely implied that him and his supporters are being "honored" with the prize.

“You love your president, and your president gets honored,” Trump told the crowd in Fayetteville. “I’m not being honored, you’re being honored, with the Nobel Peace Prize for Israel, what we did with Israel,” he is heading saying in a video clip posted on Twitter.

"Your love your president, and your president gets honored -- because I'm being not honored, you are being honored -- with the Nobel Peace Prize" -- Trump is now talking as though he has actually won a Nobel and not merely been nominated pic.twitter.com/dOCrg3uwJK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2020

At one point, he also called it the 'Nobel Preace Prize.'

Trump's nomination also comes just ahead of US presidential polls and crushing coronavirus crisis that has USA topping the list of worst-hit countries.

The Israel-UAE peace deal was announced on August 13 by the White House after 18 months of talks. With the deal, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.

Trump proposed a peace plan in January that heavily favored the Israelis, but it has not advanced in any significant way. Trump on September 15 will hold a signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In February 2019, Trump had said that he deserves to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but complained he probably would never get the honour.