Trump Invited Bullied Boy With Same Last Name to His Annual Speech. He Slept Through it.

Joshua Trump is a Trump I can get behind. pic.twitter.com/fCO2o7duj7 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2019

this is so cute😂😂😂 joshua trump sleeping through #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/AW61QVzlX0 — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) February 6, 2019

#JoshuaTrump you are the best part of this picture! The envy of the crowd. Get your test. School tomorrow pic.twitter.com/m4UPUgIOdM — The Uncrowned Prince (@princededwards) February 6, 2019

AOC gets called out for the “etiquette violation” of not smiling during the SOTU. WTF. We’re talking about a racist President who’s disliked by two thirds of America. Joshua Trump, 11, said it best by sleeping through it. — Steven (@Skimmer91547) February 6, 2019

Ju suis Joshua.



We are ALL Joshua Trump.



Heck, even TRUMP is apparently Joshua Trump, about 7 hours each work day. #ExecutiveTime



Seriously though, I’m glad the boy was sleeping and therefore, not embarrassed that Trump forgot to SAY HIS NAME. pic.twitter.com/cA2qCsv3VD — Maria Quitéria™ (@RaceForTheWH) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump, welcome to the resistance pic.twitter.com/kOJltEMykV — M (@DJDOGPIC) February 6, 2019

JOSHUA TRUMP RULES pic.twitter.com/Opc88adMfB — Josh Weinberg (@josh_weinberg) February 6, 2019

All of us were Joshua Trump Midway through President (no relation) Trump's State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/62Cq07a639 — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) February 6, 2019

Joshua Trump is the only good Trump. pic.twitter.com/AZXatGpHkl — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) February 6, 2019

Joshua trump is a hero✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/8QnT5dWzPl — drjana (@norris_jana) February 6, 2019

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, where he vowed to build a border wall that is a source of a deep partisan divide and said Democratic attempts at "ridiculous partisan investigations" could damage U.S. prosperity.Trump's Union speech had a special guest of honour: a sixth grader called Joshua Trump.The 11-year-old isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware, who has been bullied in school as a result of his last name, according to a short statement issued the White House. He subsequently dropped out of school.Joshua Trump, who was passionate about science and animals was invited to the State of Union Speech and was seated two seats beside Melania Trump. As Donald Trump talked about how he would build a US-Mexico border and declared illegal immigration “an urgent national crisis,” the cameras caught something else: Joshua Trump was napping. He slept through most of the President's Union speech.As the footage from the live TV feed made it onto the Internet, he started being hailed as a 'hero' and his sleeping went viral and is being seen as 'an act of defiance' to the Trump government. People welcomed him "into the resistance."Contrary to the popular saying, sometimes when you snooze, you don't lose. You wake up a hero.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.