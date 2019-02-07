LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Trump Invited Bullied Boy With Same Last Name to His Annual Speech. He Slept Through it.

A 11-year-old boy, Joshua Trump, who was invited to the President of the United States, Donald Trump's State of the Union address, is being hailed as the Internet's hero for sleeping through it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 7, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, where he vowed to build a border wall that is a source of a deep partisan divide and said Democratic attempts at "ridiculous partisan investigations" could damage U.S. prosperity.

Trump's Union speech had a special guest of honour: a sixth grader called Joshua Trump.

The 11-year-old isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware, who has been bullied in school as a result of his last name, according to a short statement issued the White House. He subsequently dropped out of school.

Joshua Trump, who was passionate about science and animals was invited to the State of Union Speech and was seated two seats beside Melania Trump. As Donald Trump talked about how he would build a US-Mexico border and declared illegal immigration “an urgent national crisis,” the cameras caught something else: Joshua Trump was napping. He slept through most of the President's Union speech.

As the footage from the live TV feed made it onto the Internet, he started being hailed as a 'hero' and his sleeping went viral and is being seen as 'an act of defiance' to the Trump government. People welcomed him "into the resistance."


































Contrary to the popular saying, sometimes when you snooze, you don't lose. You wake up a hero.

