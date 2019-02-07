Trump Invited Bullied Boy With Same Last Name to His Annual Speech. He Slept Through it.
A 11-year-old boy, Joshua Trump, who was invited to the President of the United States, Donald Trump's State of the Union address, is being hailed as the Internet's hero for sleeping through it.
Trump's Union speech had a special guest of honour: a sixth grader called Joshua Trump.
The 11-year-old isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware, who has been bullied in school as a result of his last name, according to a short statement issued the White House. He subsequently dropped out of school.
Joshua Trump, who was passionate about science and animals was invited to the State of Union Speech and was seated two seats beside Melania Trump. As Donald Trump talked about how he would build a US-Mexico border and declared illegal immigration “an urgent national crisis,” the cameras caught something else: Joshua Trump was napping. He slept through most of the President's Union speech.
As the footage from the live TV feed made it onto the Internet, he started being hailed as a 'hero' and his sleeping went viral and is being seen as 'an act of defiance' to the Trump government. People welcomed him "into the resistance."
Joshua Trump is a Trump I can get behind. pic.twitter.com/fCO2o7duj7— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 6, 2019
this is so cute😂😂😂 joshua trump sleeping through #SOTU2019 pic.twitter.com/AW61QVzlX0— Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) February 6, 2019
#JoshuaTrump you are the best part of this picture! The envy of the crowd. Get your test. School tomorrow pic.twitter.com/m4UPUgIOdM— The Uncrowned Prince (@princededwards) February 6, 2019
AOC gets called out for the “etiquette violation” of not smiling during the SOTU. WTF. We’re talking about a racist President who’s disliked by two thirds of America. Joshua Trump, 11, said it best by sleeping through it.— Steven (@Skimmer91547) February 6, 2019
Ju suis Joshua.— Maria Quitéria™ (@RaceForTheWH) February 6, 2019
We are ALL Joshua Trump.
Heck, even TRUMP is apparently Joshua Trump, about 7 hours each work day. #ExecutiveTime
Seriously though, I’m glad the boy was sleeping and therefore, not embarrassed that Trump forgot to SAY HIS NAME. pic.twitter.com/cA2qCsv3VD
Joshua Trump, welcome to the resistance pic.twitter.com/kOJltEMykV— M (@DJDOGPIC) February 6, 2019
JOSHUA TRUMP RULES pic.twitter.com/Opc88adMfB— Josh Weinberg (@josh_weinberg) February 6, 2019
All of us were Joshua Trump Midway through President (no relation) Trump's State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/62Cq07a639— Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) February 6, 2019
Joshua Trump is the only good Trump. pic.twitter.com/AZXatGpHkl— Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) February 6, 2019
Joshua is my favorite Trump #SOTU pic.twitter.com/J4kFS0sRvt— Lisa Rivera-Hensley (@LisaDarling79) February 6, 2019
Joshua trump is a hero✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/8QnT5dWzPl— drjana (@norris_jana) February 6, 2019
Contrary to the popular saying, sometimes when you snooze, you don't lose. You wake up a hero.
