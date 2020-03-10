Trump is Scared of Meeting Journalists, Feels They'll Give Him Coronavirus: Report

The Coronavirus outbreak is real.

It has spread well beyond Wuhan in China, where it originated, and even in India, the confirmed number of cases has crossed 40.

In the United States of America too, it has started spreading, with two US lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump announcing that they had decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump however, so far, has maintained that 'everything is under control' and is treating the very real, very serious outbreak like a media war, blaming news organizations for spreading information.

So much FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

He is also consistently trying to play it off like its no big deal.

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

In a press conference last Friday at the CDC, Donald Trump told reporters that, “I like this stuff. I really get it,” with his face partly hidden under a red “Keep America Great” hat. “People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors say, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should’ve done that instead of running for president,” reports Vanity Fair.

But it's not just that. Last week, Trump told aides he’s afraid journalists will try to purposefully contract coronavirus to give it to him on Air Force One, reports Vanity Fair.

This doesn't come much as a surprise to many, as Trump is a known and self-declared germaphobe, and has had many examples showing just that: Glaring at aides who sneeze in his vicinity or try to shake hands with him after coughing. Before becoming president, he once wrote the practice of shaking hands was 'barbaric.'

Trump also once told his acting chief of staff, "If you’re going to cough, please, leave the room.”

Perhaps, knowing his past instances, it doesn't come as much of surprise after all.