'Trump Ki Beti': Old Clip of Pakistani Woman Claiming to be Donald Trump's 'Real Daughter' Viral

United States President Donald Trump is known to make tall and often unverified claims. The Republican incumbent recently lost the 2020 Presidential elections to Democratic challenger Joe Biden. And amid his refusal to concede defeat and unfounded accusations of 'voting fraud', an old video from Pakistan has been going viral for a rather weird reason.

In the video, a hijab-clad woman can be seen claiming to be the "real" daughter of Trump.

Referring to the POTUS as her "walid", the woman in the video can be seen telling reporters, "Donald Trump is my real father and I want to meet my father".

The woman also said that Trump had told her mother that she was careless and that she could not care for his daughter well. She added that Trump and her mother often quarreled about it.

The video, which initially appeared in December 2018, was shared on social media in September again and then again in the wake of Trump's election upset and has been going viral once again.

Meet this Pakistani girl who is claiming that she is Daughter of US President Donald Trump. "I'm a serious Person, I'm not joking, I'm trump's Daughter" claims Pakistani Girl Ammara . #JustPakistaniThings😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0a2Q4kVLSk — Asim Khan (@AsimKhanTweets) September 6, 2020

The video garnered several reactions at the time of its inital release and did not fail to do the same after it resurfaced in 2020.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who is the father of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, has been holed up in The White House in what many have been calling his attempt at a "soft coup" to dismiss Biden's election win on November 8. The Democratic nominee and President-elect is set to enter the White House with First Lady Jill Biden in January 2021.