'Trump Knows About it': Ex-Israeli Space Chief Claims Aliens and US Astronauts Signed Secret Agreement

Former Israeli space security chief claims aliens and American astronauts have signed agreement and President Trump knows about it.

If you think 2020 has already revealed all the surprises in the store to us, it’s time for you to brace for another roller-coaster ride in 2021. Former Israeli space security chief has made a controversial claim that humans have been in contact with extra-terrestrial beings from a "galactic federation."

Last week, in an interview to Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Haim Eshed – former head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate – said that the Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) have asked not to publish that they are here because humanity is not ready yet. The interview in Hebrew language has got people taking a double take after parts were published in English by the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Eshed, who is a respected professor and retired general, said the aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand the fabric of the universe. He further revealed that cooperation agreements were signed between species, including an "underground base in the depths of Mars" where there are American astronauts and alien representatives. According to Israeli scientist, there is an agreement between the US government and the aliens.

Eshed dropped another bombshell when he said that the current US President Donald Trump was also aware of the extra-terrestrials’ existence and was on the verge of revealing the surprising information, but was asked not to in order to prevent panicked masses.

Explaining why aliens never revealed themselves to the general public, Eshed referred to the galactic federation and said that they have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are. According to NBC, a spokesperson for NASA said one of their agency’s goals was the search for life in the universe, but that it had yet to find signs of extra-terrestrial life.

In May this year, President Trump said that space is going to be the future, both in terms of defence and offense and the USA is the leader on space. He is also responsible for creating a new military branch, Space Force on December 20, 2019. The key responsibilities of Space Force along with a Space Command is to be in space as a military domain for the US preserving satellites and communications and a focus on geo-politics in new terrain.

Reacting to Eshed’s claims, British journalist Nick Pope, who investigated UFOs for a now-defunct British Ministry of Defence division, told NBC that either this is some sort of practical joke or publicity stunt to help sell his book.