Trump Left a Letter to Joe Biden at White House and Twitter Hilariously 'Revealed' What's in it

Before bidding farewell to the White House, former President Donald Trump left the 46th US President and his successor, Joe Biden, a letter that created waves on the Internet on Wednesday.

"The President wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

Biden, speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after signing Day One executive orders, said he would not immediately reveal the contents of the letter out of respect for Trump.

A senior Trump aide described the letter to CNN as a "personal note" that prays for the success of the country and the new administration to care for the country. The aide said writing the letter to Biden was one of the many items on Trump's list in the Oval Office Tuesday night.

But the Internet was curious to know the contents of the much-talked-about letter. So they came up with their own versions of the note, imagining as to how Trump's departing note to Biden would have looked like.

Trump’s note to President Biden just leaked. pic.twitter.com/gzxGnNg34K — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 20, 2021

Biden enters White House to find poignant note from Trump on desk pic.twitter.com/bRIlHRw3i0 — The Chaser (@chaser) January 20, 2021

Leaks of President Trump's note to Joe Biden."Dear Joe...." pic.twitter.com/6yUtg0pPFb — Brock Lobster (@ssmith2452) January 20, 2021

Breaking: We found the hand-written note that Trump left for Biden. pic.twitter.com/KFH9EAygCy — Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) January 18, 2021

Trumps' note to Biden pic.twitter.com/CY2dT9Yla6 — Emmanuel Lumumba (@e_lumumba) January 20, 2021

I just found Donald Trump's final note to Joe Biden.... pic.twitter.com/sSbZISvmBy — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) January 20, 2021

Devastating reveal in the note from Trump to Biden pic.twitter.com/cVR91ItJ6D — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) January 20, 2021

Breaking: Trumps note to President-elect Joe Biden released. pic.twitter.com/3TNwvObBwD — Porkchop Express (@jmckelvey1979) January 20, 2021

trump did leave biden a note, the white house confirms pic.twitter.com/FUHDKeIYLN — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval, per White House spokesman. pic.twitter.com/PiMoHT8nKO — JD FinsFan (Jeremy “He-Man” Hagen) (@JDFinsFan) January 20, 2021

The note Trump left on Biden’s desk pic.twitter.com/nvjZgONnRJ — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) January 20, 2021

It is a modern tradition for outgoing presidents to write their successors a letter and leave it for them on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Trump did not show the note he left Biden to many of his aides, according to one person.

