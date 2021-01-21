News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Trump Left a Letter to Joe Biden at White House and Twitter Hilariously 'Revealed' What's in it
2-MIN READ

Trump Left a Letter to Joe Biden at White House and Twitter Hilariously 'Revealed' What's in it

File image of former US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

File image of former US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden, speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after signing Day One executive orders, said he would not immediately reveal the contents of the letter out of respect for Trump.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Before bidding farewell to the White House, former President Donald Trump left the 46th US President and his successor, Joe Biden, a letter that created waves on the Internet on Wednesday.

"The President wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

Biden, speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after signing Day One executive orders, said he would not immediately reveal the contents of the letter out of respect for Trump.

A senior Trump aide described the letter to CNN as a "personal note" that prays for the success of the country and the new administration to care for the country. The aide said writing the letter to Biden was one of the many items on Trump's list in the Oval Office Tuesday night.

But the Internet was curious to know the contents of the much-talked-about letter. So they came up with their own versions of the note, imagining as to how Trump's departing note to Biden would have looked like.

It is a modern tradition for outgoing presidents to write their successors a letter and leave it for them on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Also Read: Joe Biden's Bible, Sitting Bernie Sanders, Where is Barron Trump? Best Memes From US Inauguration

Trump did not show the note he left Biden to many of his aides, according to one person.

(With agency inputs)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...