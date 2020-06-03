BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Trump Praising Trump': POTUS Thanks Himself for Handling the Protests in Washington DC

Donald Trump just thanked himself for controlling the violence in Minneapolis and Minnesota | Image credit: Reuters

Donald Trump just thanked himself for controlling the violence in Minneapolis and Minnesota | Image credit: Reuters

The tweet comes a day after police forces violently tackled and removed protestors from outside the White House so that Trump could visit a nearby church for a photo-op with a Bible.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
After being roundly lambasted by his detractors for allegedly hiding in an underground bunker during last week's violent clashes in outside the White House, United States President Donald Trump is now taking credit for the relative calm prevailing in Minneapolis and Washington DC.

On Tuesday as the US entered the eighth day of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Trump posted a Tweet in which he claimed that both DC and Minneapolis had "no problems" on Monday night. He thanked the security forces deployed to maintain peace in the cities. And then, Trump went on to thank himself.

"D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you, President Trump!)," he wrote.

The tweet comes a day after police forces violently tackled and removed protestors from outside the White House so that Trump could visit a nearby church for a photo-op with a Bible.

Trump's self-appreciation post came in the face of hundreds of arrests and reports of police brutality and violence while dealing with protesters, many of whom turned violent. As the post went viral on Twitter, netizens trolled the POTUS for tanking himself. Other parts of the tweet such as glorifying "domination" and use of police violence to quell protests.

This is not the first time Trump has indulged in self-praise. In a tweet from June last year, Trump said "thank you Mr President" for reviving the stock market.

The last week has been tough for Americans in the United States following violent protests that broke out in several cities following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. While the protests have been directed at police brutality and systemic racism in security forces, many turned violent in cities like Washington DC, New York, Brooklyn, San Jose among others.


