'Trump Praising Trump': POTUS Thanks Himself for Handling the Protests in Washington DC

After being roundly lambasted by his detractors for allegedly hiding in an underground bunker during last week's violent clashes in outside the White House, United States President Donald Trump is now taking credit for the relative calm prevailing in Minneapolis and Washington DC.

On Tuesday as the US entered the eighth day of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Trump posted a Tweet in which he claimed that both DC and Minneapolis had "no problems" on Monday night. He thanked the security forces deployed to maintain peace in the cities. And then, Trump went on to thank himself.

"D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you, President Trump!)," he wrote.

D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

The tweet comes a day after police forces violently tackled and removed protestors from outside the White House so that Trump could visit a nearby church for a photo-op with a Bible.

Trump's self-appreciation post came in the face of hundreds of arrests and reports of police brutality and violence while dealing with protesters, many of whom turned violent. As the post went viral on Twitter, netizens trolled the POTUS for tanking himself. Other parts of the tweet such as glorifying "domination" and use of police violence to quell protests.

you're thanking yourself? How sick is that — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 2, 2020

Trump praising Trump.

I’ve seen everything now. — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) June 2, 2020

DC did not have “no problems” last night. You emerged from your bunker to fondle a bible & then slithered back inside leaving the people of this city to rot. We owe you nothing. — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) June 2, 2020

Why are you thanking yourself in the third person! Apologises my brain is scrambled from chemo but that seems kind of strange, that would be like me tweeting ‘well done Shaz, you’re fab’ — Shaz still shielding Shazza 🎵 (@fiftyminus2) June 2, 2020

I prefer Presidents who don't tear gas their way to go hold up a Bible infront of a church. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 2, 2020

Thanking yourself ?! — Matt Frei (@mattfrei) June 2, 2020

This is not the first time Trump has indulged in self-praise. In a tweet from June last year, Trump said "thank you Mr President" for reviving the stock market.

Stock Market is on track to have the best June in over 50 years! Thank you Mr. President! @WSJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

The last week has been tough for Americans in the United States following violent protests that broke out in several cities following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. While the protests have been directed at police brutality and systemic racism in security forces, many turned violent in cities like Washington DC, New York, Brooklyn, San Jose among others.