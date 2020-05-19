BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Trump Reveals He is Popping Hydroxychloroquine Pills for Covid-19, Twitter Can't Swallow it

File image of Donald Trump / Reuters.

File image of Donald Trump / Reuters.

'I'm taking hydroxychloroquine,' Trump revealed. 'I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
More than 1.5 million people have been affected by the coronavirus in the USA, the most in the world. A vaccine to cure and prevent COVID-19 is still under research by scientists. Amidst this, the US President is popping hydroxychloroquine pills to stay away from the deadly infection, despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug.

"I'm taking hydroxychloroquine," Trump said during a question-and-answer session at the White House. "I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day."

Notably, Trump had earlier promoted the drug as a potential treatment based on a positive report about its use against the virus, but subsequent studies found that it was not helpful. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about its use.

Trump's misguided revelation despite expert warnings has become a topic of mockery on microblogging site Twitter, where critics couldn't stop taking digs at the US President.






A note from a physician to Trump from the White House regarding the anti-malarial drug also did the rounds of Twitter.


A doctor on Twitter advised Trump against the consumption of hydroxychloroquine.

The letter ended up raising more questions regarding the authenticity of Trump's claim.


Trump has, in the past, faced severe flak from all corners of social media for saying disinfections could be injected inside people's bodies to fight COVID-19. Only later did he assert that he was being "sarcastic" about his statement.

"It knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs," he said.

Trump has also been constantly vocal about lockdown restrictions in his country, social distancing be damned. Recently, the US chief praised anti-lockdown protestors, who had turned up to urge authorities to reopen the United States. Trump has also backed Elon Musk in his fight against opening Tesla production factory in California despite the lockdown restrictions in place. On Monday, Trump tweeted this:


