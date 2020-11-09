Trump Set Up a Hotline to Report 'Voter Fraud.' Americans are Now Trolling it With Prank Calls

US Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been called as the winner of the 46th Presidential Elections, but current US President, Donald Trump is still alleging voter fraud.

Even before the elections, he'd questioning the integrity of the elections because of mail-in ballots, and since the counting started as did his losing, he's even tried lawsuits as well as have a meltdown on Twitter by typing in all caps, to "STOP THE COUNT."

Though Trump is alleging "voter fraud," he has no substantial claim to prove it. His allegations, however, aren't going too well either - Greta Thunberg used his own insult to troll him for it, as well as most top Republicans from Trump's own party refusing to even slightly agree to his baseless assumptions and publicly rebuking him for it. Even his own wife, and US First Lady, Melania Trump just wants him to concede.

Trump, however, isn't giving up. Since Election Day, Trump's campaign has been working on a hotline to help with voter fraud, reports ABC News, but it's backfiring since its inception.

The hotline has turned into a nightmare for some, as staffers, some of whom have contracts that expire in the coming days, have been bombarded with prank calls from people laughing or mocking them over Biden's win before hanging up, sources told ABC News. Prank calling the Trump campaign's hotline has also already become a trend on TikTok.

I’m don’t want to tell anyone what to do, but if you felt like calling this number and, say, reporting the Hamburglar, I can confirm from personal experience that it would be very funny https://t.co/GIRoHn6jAa — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

Hahaha can hear how exhausted they are already pic.twitter.com/zoa4HiLaEj — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) November 7, 2020

This isn't the first time Gen-Z has tanked Trump's campaign. All the way back in June, when Trump held his first public rally in Tulsa, TikTok users and fans of K-Pop groups registered potentially hundreds of thousands of tickets for Trump’s rally, and then didn't show up as a prank.