Trump Strategist Steven Bannon has Links to Study That Claimed Coronavirus Was Cooked in China Lab

A Chinese virologist who allegedly fled Hong Kong last year has claimed that she has proof that the SARS-Covid-2 virus is in fact man-made and was created in a Wuhan lab. Now, it has emerged that the report was published by nonprofit groups with links to Steve Bannon. Bannon, a chief architect of Trump's 2016 election campaign, is facing charges of fraud.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, Dr Li-Meng Yan who is described as "a scientist who was working at the Hong Kong School of Public Health when she turned whistleblower on the Chinese government, after she alleged they knew about the spread of the coronavirus before publicly acknowledging the outbreak." The description also added that "as a result, Dr Li claims she had to flee to the US for her own safety and is now determined to spread her findings to the world."

The study is the work of the Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation, sister nonprofit organizations that Bannon was instrumental in creating, the New York Post reported. Bannon served as the group's chair, documents posted on its website last year suggest.

The Bannon connection to the 'explosive study' was reportedly first spotted PhD candidate Kevin Bird. This was shared by Carl Bergstrom, a biology professor at the University of Washington. Bergstorm called the study “bizarre and unfounded.”

According to New York Post, a search of the Rule of Law Society and Rule of Law Foundation websites on Google Scholar indicates that the they have not previously published scientific or medical research. It is also not lcear if the research paper went through the peer review stage. The study which instantly made headlines, was posted the website Zenodo. This website is a 'publicly available repository of scientific and academic research' and anyone can upload their work on it.

The two nonprofits behind they study alleging role of Chinese government in the pandemic were reportedly formed in conjunction with exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. Banon and Wengui have collaborated on several advocacy efforts targeting the Chinese government and business endeavors.

Bannon is accused to have defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors under the garb of funds for building a wall on the US-Mexico border to block 'illegal immigration'. The BBC termed Bannon as Trump's ideological soulmate and was in direct line with Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.