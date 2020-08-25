Trump Supporter Tomi Lahren Says US President is Wise Like an 'Ullu', Desis are ROFLing

The political atmosphere in the US is heating up ahead of Presidential elections scheduled for November this year. Supporters and workers of Republican and Democrat side are leaving no stone unturned to lure the voters, which includes the Indian diaspora in good numbers.

But one such attempt by American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren turned into a laughter riot. Lahren, a critic of the liberal politics, shared a video where she thanked the Indian supporters and talked about Donald Trump's resolve to 'make America great again'. She said that Trump is wise as an owl and in an attempt to reach out to the Indian diaspora, she translated it. And that was the catch. Unintentionally she called Trump an "ullu", the Hindi and Urdu word for owl.

Lahren seems to be unaware of the fact that "ullu" for desis means anything but wise. It in fact is used as an insult to call someone daft.

Take a look at the video and how Lahren puts all her efforts to pronounce the word correctly:

The reaction to the goof-up were equally hilarious.

Meanwhile, Trump vowed to continue the America First agenda after winning renomination at the Republican National Convention on Monday, setting the stage for the November showdown with Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump made a surprise appearance interrupting the roll call of votes after enough had been recorded for his renomination and defended his record in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and building the economy besides criticising Biden.

He said he would bring jobs back to the US and continue his tariff battle with other countries -- both of which would impact India.