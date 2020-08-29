Trump Supporter Tomi Lahren was Pranked into Calling POTUS an 'Ullu'. All for $85

Earlier this week, desi Twitter were left ROFLing after Trump supporter and American conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren unintentionally called US President an 'ullu', the Hindi word for owl which is also used as an insult and is synonymous to daft. It now turns out that Lahren was pranked into calling Trump an 'ullu'.

She was praising Trump and said he was wise like an owl, but destroyed the entire buildup after she translated owl into Hindi. Lahren, a critic of the liberal politics, shared a video where she thanked the Indian supporters and talked about Trump's resolve to 'make America great again'.

"Well hello there to all my fans in India. I want to thank you for supporting the Make America Great Again agenda and the Keep America Great agenda. Trump 2020 is all about keeping America great. President Trump is wise like a owl or as you guys would say in Hindi, and I hope I'm pronouncing this right, president Trump is wise like a ullu. I hope I said that right. You guys are on the right track. Let's keep it great,"Lahren said in the video.

A comedy writer named Ali Asghar Abedi has turned up and said that it was him who pranked the former TV host. He wrote in The Independent that he tricked Lahren to call Trump an 'ullu' using the app Cameo-- all for $85 (a little over Rs 6,000). "American conservative intellectualism is on sale. How do I know this? I just bought it for $85 via the Cameo app," he wrote.

Cameo app allows people to pay public figures to say anything they are told,Abedi wrote adding that he paid Lahren $85 to call President Trump a 'jackass'.

"Lahren thought she was calling Trump wise, but ended up insulting the man whose presidency her entire career is based on," Abedi wrote.

Abedi wrote that he was aware of the fact that the prank was 'juvenile'. "But given that the Republican National Convention may be beyond satire, pranking the likes of Lahren may be one of the few ways we can derive comedy from this absurd event,"he said.

Abedi also took to Twitter and said that he was behind Lahren's goofup.

In case it wasn’t clear, I’m the person who pranked Tomi Lahren, and I did it via @BookCameo. Best $85 I’ve ever spent. https://t.co/AgIamUheLO — Ali-Asghar Abedi (@AbediAA) August 25, 2020

