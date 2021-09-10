Trump Thinks Biden Would Be His 'Easiest Fight' in Boxing Ring, Twitter Wants Showdown

Former US President Donald Trump has taken his rivalry with Joe Biden from the political plane to the sporting, but whether Trump’s recent comments were meant sportingly is a matter of interpretation. Trump is set to be the ringside commentator in a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, tomorrow. At a press conference for the upcoming event, Trump was asked whom he would pick if he had to choose someone to box, and what the match would look like. Stating that he would pass on “professional boxers" because that would be a very “dangerous subject", Trump chose current US President Biden. “I think, probably, my easiest fight would be Joe Biden," he said, adding that Biden would “go down within the first few seconds". Alluding to Biden having once purportedly said that he would “like to take him [Trump] behind the bar," Trump said the former would go down “very, very quickly". Check out the video below.

Trump was asked who he would pick if he had to choose someone to box.He said he would pick Joe Biden and that he would "go down within the first few seconds." 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbPzY7c556 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2021

“So there was a fight, it was called a Presidential Election 2020 and Trump lost - big time (knock out)," a Twitter user commented. “Question: Would be assisted by a military general by his side or not for this fight?" asked another, sharing some parallel gifs of Trump and Biden walking down a ramp. “Boxing is one thing, but what if he had to walk down a ramp?..or hold a glass of water with one hand while walking down a ramp..tricky," quipped another. “When I tell you I’d empty my bank account to see this," wrote yet another Twitter user.

So there was a fight, it was called a Presidential Election 2020 and Trump lost - big time (knock out).— Knittah (@GooRee) September 9, 2021

Question: Would be assisted by a military general by his side or not for this fight? pic.twitter.com/3HXVqvutk7— Ray 💥 (@NYC_IS_BACK) September 9, 2021

Boxing is one thing, but what if he had to walk down a ramp?..or hold a glass of water with one hand while walking down a ramp..tricky.— Rudy The Rabbit (Democracy Dies In Silence) (@tertbutle) September 9, 2021

When I tell you I’d empty my bank account to see this.— Markus (@Markus7Red) September 9, 2021

The comment made by Biden that Trump was alluding to was made in 2016, according to a report by The Indian Express. Biden had said he would like to take Trump to “the back of the gym" if they were in high school together, he had said at an election rally in Florida. The Indian Express report added that Biden had also made similar comments in 2018, saying he would “beat the hell out of Trump" in high school for his obscene remarks against women.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here