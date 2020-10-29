Trump Told Women He's Getting Their Husbands Back to Work, But No Word on Women Who Lost Jobs in Pandemic

Donald Trump may have won an estimated 52 per cent white women's vote in the 2016 Presidential elections. But this time, his bid to woo "suburban" women in the United States seems to be backfiring.

In a recent rally in Michigan, Trump told women that's he's getting their husbands back to work.

“I’m getting your husbands, they want to get back to work, right? They want to get back to work. We’re getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it,” he told women, much to the disappointment of many.

After all, women do make up nearly half of the labour force in the United States and contribute a considerable amount to the American economy.

But it seems Trump, the US President and Republican nominee for 2020 Presidential elections, seems to still be living a few decades ago when women were still housewives raising husbands and kids at home.

In case Trump is forgetting, here's a refresher on all the women who are currently part of the US workforce.

There are as many as 74.6 million women in the civilian workforce in US. Nearly 47 percent of the workers in the US. Women own 10 million businesses in the country which bring in $1.4 trillion in receipts.

Even married women or women with children contribute to the workforce. 70 percent of mother's with children are in the work force while 40 percent of women with children are the sole bread earners of the family

But hey, Donald Trump is here to solve their problems by giving their HUSBANDS a job. Trump seems to believe that suburban women - like the ones in the 60s perhaps - are still just stay-at-home moms cooking nice meals for their husbands and children. No matter that women have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic both in terms of job loss or in terms of shouldering the larger proportion of household chores and childcare responsibilities. As many as 865,000 women have quit the labour force in US between August and September. This is four times more than the number of men.

Similar trends have been noted since April with terming the ensuing recession as a 'she-cession'.

But Donald Trump, who has been begging suburban women to "please like him" (at a recently Pennsylvania rally) with his employment pitch for their husbands, seems not to care about (or even be aware of) the needs of suburban women.

While he was never popular with women of colour, reports show that the Republican candidate may be losing his white woman voter base. Tuesday's polls will reveal if Trump had managed to appeal to women by promising their husbands jobs.