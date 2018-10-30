GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Trump Unable to Close Umbrella, Gets Showered with Memes and More on Twitter

Updated:October 30, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
US President Donald Trump is often in the news for all manner of unfortunate reasons. Since having assumed office, POTUS has been often under the scanner for posting preposterous statements on social media. Now another video vignette of the US Commander-in-Chief has gone viral after visuals of him boarding Air Force One were captured and then disseminated across the internet, starting with his favourite place: Twitter.

What did he do this time, you ask?

The 72-year-old Trump patriarch, who was on his way to a rally in Illinois, held an umbrella to shield himself from the inclement weather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. As he ascended the stairs to enter the aircraft, he surprised the onlookers and shutterbugs by struggling with, and then surrendering to, his umbrella.

Before entering the aircraft, Trump takes a brief pause perhaps realising the humongous canopy wouldn't fit through the door in its unfurled form. So he casually dumps it outside after barely a second's worth of effort to close it. The video clip going viral online shows the umbrella rolling outside the aircraft door, upturned and abandoned.

Those who watched the video wondered if POTUS even knew how to collapse the umbrella, while others mocked Trump for struggling with daily simple tasks.

Of course, memes washed across social media, so perhaps Trump would want to shield himself with the umbrella, again. "Trump treats his umbrella like the rest of his job. If it requires more than 2 seconds’ thought, drop it," wrote one user. Ouch.














































This takes the cake.




Earlier this month, Trump became the subject of online memes yet again after a video of him boarding the Air Force One with a piece of toilet paper stuck to his left shoe surfaced on the web.

The video immediately went viral after the Internet assumed the paper was in fact toilet paper. Whether it was truly that, or something else, could not be verified. But while the world watched, Trump did not seem to notice the the white 'paper' clinging to his shoe.



