Trump Unable to Close Umbrella, Gets Showered with Memes and More on Twitter

Trump doesn’t know how to put an umbrella down, pass it on pic.twitter.com/j9mTFQvSry — Paul_Ed (@eddo75) October 27, 2018

Metaphor alert. Trump cannot close his umbrella as he boards his plane. Just leaves it there. An upturned, abandoned umbrella, rolling about in the wind. pic.twitter.com/4mOsSdfkz2 — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) October 27, 2018

Tip: if you're gonna to join a cult try to find one where the leader knows how to close an umbrella



Trump today.



When you can't figure it out, just drop it pic.twitter.com/Ksw1m8LtEr — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 27, 2018

Trump is Trump

The plane is money

The umbrella is our well being https://t.co/JCkkrhS69v — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 27, 2018

The steps are the campaign, the plane is the presidency, the umbrella is the working-class voting base, briefcase guy is GOP congress delivering that massive tax cut to their donors, and Trump is Trump. https://t.co/wlhzv3LKcx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 28, 2018

Trump has no time to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/mFFrV599qh — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) October 27, 2018

Unbelievable -- Trump doesn't know how to close an umbrella, so inside of closing it and bringing it aboard Air Force One with him, he just dropped it outside the plane. pic.twitter.com/G5AtmPaRvz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2018

trump sees two types of people in this world, the umbrella as he’s using it and the umbrella when he hurls it to the side pic.twitter.com/MSgiuoCR8S — bez (@Bez) October 28, 2018

Wuz up smarty pants, don't know how to close an umbrella. LMAO! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/CDKKpOIzOO — Elas (@elas0044) October 29, 2018

Trump's umbrella deserves its own Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/xR9oQR9YlO — J.R. McGrail 📎 (@JRMcGrail) October 27, 2018

Trump treats his umbrella like the rest of his job.

If it requires more than 2 seconds’ thought, drop it. https://t.co/VLAYQNtwkz — techweenie 🌊 (@techweenie) October 27, 2018

Turn off the sound on this @FoxNews BS propaganda, but watch Trump simply toss away an umbrella at the door of Air Force One instead of bothering to close it. It's really all you need to know about him in a single image. pic.twitter.com/FHuyQzEuJ2 — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 27, 2018

Umbrella are hard, the Donald J Trump story. https://t.co/BeWnRcKjm4 — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 28, 2018

Trump tried to drag an open umbrella through a door, took way too long realizing it wouldn’t fit, and then gave up on trying to close it. An umbrella has one button on it. A literal ape could have done this. — Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) October 27, 2018

I’ve added Pixar music to Trump’s umbrella and it deserves an Oscar pic.twitter.com/FYvjB20Jgv — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 28, 2018

WATCH: President Trump boards Air Force One with what appears to be toilet paper stuck to his shoe pic.twitter.com/A0AEYXXlXq — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 5, 2018

US President Donald Trump is often in the news for all manner of unfortunate reasons. Since having assumed office, POTUS has been often under the scanner for posting preposterous statements on social media. Now another video vignette of the US Commander-in-Chief has gone viral after visuals of him boarding Air Force One were captured and then disseminated across the internet, starting with his favourite place: Twitter.What did he do this time, you ask?The 72-year-old Trump patriarch, who was on his way to a rally in Illinois, held an umbrella to shield himself from the inclement weather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. As he ascended the stairs to enter the aircraft, he surprised the onlookers and shutterbugs by struggling with, and then surrendering to, his umbrella.Before entering the aircraft, Trump takes a brief pause perhaps realising the humongous canopy wouldn't fit through the door in its unfurled form. So he casually dumps it outside after barely a second's worth of effort to close it. The video clip going viral online shows the umbrella rolling outside the aircraft door, upturned and abandoned.Those who watched the video wondered if POTUS even knew how to collapse the umbrella, while others mocked Trump for struggling with daily simple tasks.Of course, memes washed across social media, so perhaps Trump would want to shield himself with the umbrella, again. "Trump treats his umbrella like the rest of his job. If it requires more than 2 seconds’ thought, drop it," wrote one user. Ouch.This takes the cake.Earlier this month, Trump became the subject of online memes yet again after a video of him boarding the Air Force One with a piece of toilet paper stuck to his left shoe surfaced on the web.The video immediately went viral after the Internet assumed the paper was in fact toilet paper. Whether it was truly that, or something else, could not be verified. But while the world watched, Trump did not seem to notice the the white 'paper' clinging to his shoe.