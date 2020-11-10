Trump's Calls to 'Stop the Count' Inspire Memes as India Watches Bihar Election Cliffhanger

The United States Presidential elections might finally be over, but it seems that hangover of the Joe Biden-Donald Trump showdown can be seen in Bihar, where counting of votes is currently underway.

In what is turning out to be an equally intense race, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading the race with the BJP overtaking Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the single-largest party.

Even as RJD took the lead in the first few hours of counting currently underway in 55 polling booths across Bihar, NDA seems to be flirting around the majority mark, leading in 124 seats as per early leads.

Bihar, which has been under the leadership of Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar for 15 years, might be on the cusp of change. But many on social media are finding it hard to accept the sudden shift in votes. Despite most Bihar exit poll results predicting a landslide for the five-party Mahagathbandhan led by young RJD leader and former CM Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, the race is turning out be quite the nail-biter for supporters of all parties, especially RJD's.

Many seem to be taking inspiration from US President Donald Trump's recent 'Stop the Count' strategy which he employed during the extended counting of votes that took place across states. While Trump initially led in several states, complete counting of mail-in ballots ensured the fair conclusion of the elections, with Joe Biden becoming the new President-elect.

Trump nevertheless tried to undermine the election process by claiming Democrats were committing "election fraud" and made several calls to "stop the count". And now, supporters across party lines in Bihar may be trying to follow a similar tactic.

As NDA and Mahagathbandhan compete for glory in Bihar in this cliffhanger of an election after just eight rounds of counting, social media has been filling with tweets and posts demanding "stop the count". While most of the tweets were sarcastic, at least some seemed to have come from disgruntled RJD and Mahagathbandhan supporters.

Some even put a spin on Trump's MAGA campaign and came up with "Make Bihar Great Again".

STOP THE COUNT! Make Bihar Great Again..!#BiharElectionResults — Priyanka (@PriyankaaTweets) November 10, 2020

Stop the vote count as per Trump in Bihar #BiharResult — Koshal Mishra (@Priyank81921797) November 10, 2020

Donald:"STOP THE COUNT!"Melania:"Apna nahin Bihar ka Election result hai. So jao ab." — Amit (@Goddamittt) November 10, 2020

Do it like Trump: STOP THE BIHAR COUNT! — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) November 10, 2020

i dunno who'll win this election, by a lot but currently it looks neck-to-neck :/ STOP THE COUNT!make bihar great again — Bizbirdie (@business_birdie) November 10, 2020

Tejashvi Yadav meanwhile : Stop the count #bihar #BiharElectionResults — Pankaj K Thakur (@PankajVNT) November 10, 2020

Even as 'stop the count' memes went viral, netizens also seemed unsure about who will be scream 'stop the count' - RJD, JD(U) or BJP. With nearly 50 more rounds of counting still in the fray, the NDA is currently at 124 while the Mahagathbandhan is at 107 seats. But with over 75 percent of the votes still to be counted, the elections could swing either way and as yet, it is unsure who might end up crying Trump at the end of the day.