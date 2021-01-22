Trumps' Departure from White House Inspired Barrage of Memes on Twitter. Here are the Best Ones

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House on Wednesday, the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The former President boarded Marine One with his wife for the last time to shift to his resort home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Trump and wife Melania chose to skip Biden’s presidential inauguration, which was extraordinary. In the process, he became the first president since 1869 to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration. Adding to it, Melania joined in tow as she too declined to invite Biden’s wife Jill Biden for a tour of the White House. Both heralded a departure from a 152-year old tradition.

Even though the former first couple chose to skip the presidential inauguration, the Trumps couldn’t escape the wrath of the internet as netizens unleashed a slew of memes at them, all the while celebrating their departure from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the last time. As all over the US, people were watching the departure, and social media platforms lit-up with memes which ranged from degrees of funny and quirky turn to say adieu to Trumps.

It included pop singer-actress-businesswoman Rihanna celebrating the departure with a funny dig. She shared a photo of herself taking out the garbage. She also added a hashtag #WeDidItJoe – reminiscing then Senator Kamala Harris’ exuberant phone call to Biden after the results came out in their favour.

See it here:

One user posted Trump’s photo standing in the White House lawns, as a kid mows it.

DO YOU HAVE THE SECURITY DEPOSIT pic.twitter.com/eYYGqqAQIC — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) January 20, 2021

Another user posted a photo-collage showing the other members of the Trump family, including

Ivanka Trump, who also chose to not attend President Biden's inauguration.

Taking a dig at the former first lady Melania, one user wrote that she is ‘totally done’ and has given up ‘posing’.

Melania is totally done. She already quit posing. pic.twitter.com/BRoBardBgx — Diego E. Barros (@diegoebarros) January 20, 2021

Another twitterati with a photo of school kids peeping out of a window.

Here are a few other memes:

My only comment about Trump's departure - so long; pic.twitter.com/zN3pH9Bkyh — Ben Lewis (@Benjamin_Lewis) January 20, 2021

When I delivered the news of Trump’s departure this morning, the 7yo’s face lit up like we bought him a new Switch game. — Raven Just Dancing (@neversremedy) January 21, 2021

What trump's departure ceremony should be.......... pic.twitter.com/GrMjZyXQSj — Edrick Masangkay (@doc_demented) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the former president hinted at running for the post again in 2024. However, he faces a trial in the US Senate over his role in the storming of the US Capitol building by his supporters earlier this month. The second impeachment against him could potentially derail his presidential aspirations if the Senate votes for his impeachment.