Trump's Dramatic Return to White House in Chopper is Reminding Everyone of SRK's Iconic 'K3G' Scene

US President Donald Trump was high on theatrics during his return to the White House from the hospital where he spent three nights after he tested positive for coronavirus. His over-the-top antics ended up reminding Bollywood fans of a scene from 2001's blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Donning a navy blue suit and a white cloth mask, Trump gave several thumbs up and a fist bump as he walked down the hospital's front steps toward his waiting helicopter. He would not answer when asked how many of his staffers had tested positive.

After a flight over Washington, Trump landed on the South Lawn and proceeded in an unusual route up a set of stairs to the first-floor balcony, where aides had positioned a row of American flags.

Also Read: Donald Trump Testing Positive for Coronavirus Has Only One Lesson: Wear a Mask

Peeling off his mask, Trump posed in salute as his helicopter departed before walking inside. The building he's returning to has become a center for viral contagion -- in part because of disregard for mitigation measures.

Trump later shared a video of his arrival at the White House from his Twitter account. Right from slow-mo shots of the chopper to close-ups mixed with intense background score, Trump (perhaps his team) ensured he received a Hollywood entry.

Also Read: 'Blood on Your Hands': Salman Rushdie, Chris Evans Furious After Trump Took Off Mask Despite Having Covid-19

This is where the desis and Bollywood fans made their entry as Trump's dramatic return reminded them of the iconic scene from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wherein Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) returns home to his family (Jaya Bachchan with thali, you remember) in a helicopter after completing his education.

Did Trump just recreate the SRK entry scene? Wondered many.

So there is a Bollywood Movie called "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" where the son of a rich family returns home to India after studing in London and I swear Trumps return to the White House looks just like the one in the movie pic.twitter.com/UX01z0DonI — Dilek (@OeDilek) October 6, 2020

ahhhh aahhaaa aa kabhi khushi kabhi trump https://t.co/f870VwvGlS — (@uffooh) October 6, 2020

Also Read: 'Schadenfreude': Why This Word Has Been Trending Since Donald Trump Tested Positive for Covid-19

Inspired by that in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham scene where SRK returns from London? https://t.co/fRThKv45GW — Jahanzeb Sukhera (@J_Sukhera) October 6, 2020

Finally, Trump got the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibes lol. https://t.co/yf6PX5ECNz — Zebochehra (@zebochehra) October 7, 2020

Trump later shared a video in which he said: "We're going back. We're going back to work. We're gonna be out front. As your leader I had to do that. I knew there's danger to it but I had to do it," Trump says in the video. "I stood out front. I led. Nobody that's a leader would not do what I did. I know there's a risk there's a danger. That's OK. And now I'm better, and maybe I'm immune? I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful."

(With CNN inputs)