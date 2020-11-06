Twitter Suspends Trump's Former Strategist Steve Bannon after Calls to Behead Fauci, FBI Chief

Far-right media executive and Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon has been permanently suspended from Twitter following his call for beheading US government' chief pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The move came, even as Americans continued to wait for the results of the November 3 Presidential elections

Bannon made the comments in a YouTube video on his controversial channel "Steve Bannon's War Room". The right-wing pundit had been discussing steps that Republican incumbent Trump should take if he wins the election.

Speaking with co-cost Jack Maxey, Bannon said that he hoped the first things Trump should do upon getting re-elected was to fire Wray and Fauci. But he did not stop there. According to a report in TechCrunch, Bannon went on to say, "I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats".

Bannon and Maxey further spoke about the anniversary of the hanging of "two Tories" in Philadelphia. "These were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia," Maxey could be heard saying. "These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors".

The video soon began to go viral, prompting social media platforms like Twitter to permanently suspend Bannon's account. This means that though the account is open to appeals, it would not be automatically reinstated.

YouTube also removed the objectionable episode from the video-sharing platform.

This is not the first time Bannon, the former editor in chief of far-right publication "Breitbart", has caused controversy.

Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory and known for making ultra-conservative and often anti-Semitic comments, was arrested in August and pleaded not guilty after he was charged with defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Meanwhile, the presidential race has not yet been called because neither Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden has yet collected the requisite 270 Electoral College votes. Biden's victories in Michigan and Wisconsin have put him in a commanding position to win the presidency and all eyes are on Georgia and Pennsylvania where Biden is closing in on Trump.