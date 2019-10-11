Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Trump's 'Impenetrable' US-Mexico Border Wall's Replica Scaled by 8-Year-Old

Rick Weber, co-founder of the Muir Valley rock climbing park in Rogers, Kentucky built a replica of Trump's wall, relying on the Wall's official dimensions.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trump's 'Impenetrable' US-Mexico Border Wall's Replica Scaled by 8-Year-Old
Image credit: Reuters/Facebook

US President Donald Trump has been adamant about the construction of US Mexico Border Wall to prevent unlawful immigration. In fact he has even called the design of the wall to be “virtually impenetrable” while visiting San Diego in September 2019.

Rick Weber, co-founder of the Muir Valley rock climbing park in Rogers, Kentucky, was listening to Trump’s claims very carefully. And then he actually took the President’s claim as a challenge. He constructed his own replica of the wall, relying on the wall’s official dimensions as well as recent images of the structure.

“You don’t tell a bona fide rock climber something’s impossible to climb,” Weber tells TIME.

Several people have already managed to climb up the wall replica, including 8-year-old Lucy Hancock. Hancock didn’t use any ropes or other tools to climb the wall, but wore a belay, a safety device designed to catch a falling climber. Lucy declared it a 5.7 on the difficulty scale.

Lucy’s mother, Karla Hancock, told TIME that her daughter has shown a natural inclination toward politics and rock climbing from a young age. Recently, Karla says Lucy has been interested in immigration, although the third-grader has found the national dialogue about immigration policy to be confusing.

An adult climber, Erik Kloeker, was up and over the wall in about 40 seconds.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram