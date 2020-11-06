Trumps Leaving Already? Viral Video of 'Moving Truck' Outside White House Sparks Jokes, Speculation

Amid tense anticipation around the United States elections, US President Donald Trump has been on the receiving end of a lot of social media trolling. Even as Democratic Presidential challenger Joe Biden races ahead of Trump in key states, slowly but steadily inching closer to becoming the next POTUS, Trump's attempts to spread misinformation about alleged election fraud and general "meltdown" has kept his critics busy on social media.

And now, a "moving truck" allegedly parked outside the White House has been causing jokes at his and First Lady Melania Trump's expense.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, a yellow truck can be seen blocking the entrance to the presidential residence in Washington. While the writing on the truck was not discernible in the video, many on social media opined that the truck resembled those used by moving company Pesnke.

I’m taking this live shot of the White House, with a moving truck outside, as a good omen. pic.twitter.com/Uz4SuoU94N — straightouttacontext (@happywithmeok) November 4, 2020

The video has garnered many jokes and reactions on social media with many trolling Trump for claiming he has won the election while seemingly preparing to move at the same time. The video also led to a lot of speculation with many wondering if it could indeed be true. Could the Trumps really be moving out of the White House?

We get the people’s house back. Your evicted Donald. https://t.co/8QlaZWugb3 — Melanie (@melajessi_1) November 5, 2020

I would put money on Melania moving out. Lol https://t.co/vnxCsUaCgz — Stay home! (@kschase13) November 5, 2020

How do we know the Trumps aren’t stealing paintings, antiques, Sterling, China!How does anyone know!Do any of you really think they wouldn’t! https://t.co/X1ykaYX5m4 — Christine DeLong Carr aka “Cici” (@Harksong) November 5, 2020

Not the Penske truck 😭 https://t.co/06oOuzSZSp — Mr. Struggle (@Jimjimjimmels) November 5, 2020

There was a moving van at the White House? Wow. Melanie works FAST. https://t.co/0E48XdPCTB — Jan Guillory (@Magnolia_Moon) November 5, 2020

The video comes even as Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, pulls ahead of Trump in the battleground state of Georgia, which has been historically red.

If Biden holds his lead and wins the state, Trump’s hopes of retaining the White House will be dashed and Biden will be declared president-elect. Biden has a 264 to 213 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to most major television networks, and was inching toward securing the 270 votes needed to win the state-by-state Electoral College in four undecided swing states.