Trump's Threatening Tweet to Iran President Rouhani Has Become A CAPS-LOCK MEME

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: MY MILKSHAKE BRINGS ALL THE BOYS TO THE YARD AND THEYRE LIKE, ITS BETTER THAN YOURS. DAMN RIGHT ITS BETTER THAN YOURS. I COULD TEACH YOU, BUT I HAVE TO CHARGE. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: THE FIRST NIGHT AT BED WHEN YOU LEFT,RON MADE OUT WITH 2 GIRLS AND PUT HIS HEAD BETWEEN A COCKTAIL WAITRESS’S BREAST.ALSO WAS GRINDING WITH MULTIPLE FAT WOMEN.MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE KNOW,THEREFORE YOU SHOULD KNOW THE TRUTH — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) July 23, 2018

TO IRANIAN PRESIDENT ROUHANI: HOW DO I TURN MY CAPS LOCK OFF? — الـ‌ٰــهــــه (@m0odymillennial) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: WE ARE NEVER EVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER WE ARE NEVER EVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER YOU GO TALK TO YOUR FRIENDS TALK TO MY FRIENDS TALK TO ME BUT WE ARE NEVER EVER EVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER! — The Curran (@Curranism) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: ABOUT THREE THINGS I WAS ABSOLUTELY POSITIVE: FIRST, EDWARD WAS A VAMPIRE. SECOND, THERE WAS A PART OF HIM-AND I DIDN’T KNOW HOW POTENT THAT PART MIGHT BE-THAT THIRSTED FOR MY BLOOD. AND THIRD, I WAS UNCONDITIONALLY AND IRREVOCABLY IN LOVE WITH HIM. — Typical YA Heroine (@TypicalYAHero) July 24, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani:

AT FIRST I WAS AFRAID, I WAS PETRIFIED

KEPT THINKING I COULD NEVER LIVE WITHOUT YOU BY MY SIDE

BUT THEN I SPENT SO MANY NIGHTS THINKING HOW YOU DID ME WRONG

AND I GREW STRONG

AND I LEARNED HOW TO GET ALONG — Dario Speedwagon (@dari0speedwagon) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: AND YOU KNOW SHE CHEATS ON AARON? YES, EVERY THURSDAY HE THINKS SHE’S DOING SAT PREP BUT REALLY SHE’S HOOKING UP WITH SHANE OHMAN IN THE PROJECTION ROOM ABOVE THE AUDITORIUM! I NEVER TOLD ANYBODY THAT BECAUSE I AM SUCH A GOOD FRIEND — hannah sorrell 🎃 (@hannahkimberlee) July 24, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: CAN WE PRETEND THAT AIRPLANES IN THE NIGHT SKY ARE LIKE SHOOTIN STARS I COULD REALLY USE A WISH RIGHT NOW WISH RIGHT NOW WISH RIGHT NOW YEAH YEAH I COULD USE A DREAM OR A GENIE OR A WISH TO GO BACK TO THE PLACE MUCH SIMPLER THAN THIS CAUSE AFTER ALL- — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: ONE OF MY DOGS HAS A PANCREATIC ENZYME DISORDER. HER FOOD HAS TO SIT FOR 20 MINUTES TO LET THE SUPPLEMENTS ABSORB. I DO NOT HAVE 20 MINUTES! I AM A BUSY CABLE TV HOST. YOU RUN A LARGE COUNTRY WITH MANY DEMANDS. DO YOU HAVE ANY TIME SAVING TIPS? — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: HOW DARE YOU STEAL THAT CAR? I AM ABSOUTELY DISGUSTED! YOUR FATHER'S NOW FACING AN INQUIRY AT WORK, AND IT'S ENTIRELY YOUR FAULT! IF YOU PUT ANOTHER *TOE* OUT OF LINE, WE'LL BRING YOU STRAIGHT HOME! — Collin Anderson (@CollMe_Collin) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani:

ISN'T THE FIRST CARDINAL RULE OF PERM MAINTENANCE THAT YOU'RE FORBIDDEN TO WET YOUR HAIR FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS AFTER GETTING A PERM AT THE RISK OF DEACTIVATING THE IMMONIUM THYGOCOLATE? AND WOULDN'T SOMEBODY WHO HAD, SAY, 30 PERMS BEFORE IN THEIR LI — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) July 23, 2018

To iranian president rouhani: HELLO ,IT'S ME ,I WAS WONDERING IF AFTER ALL THESE YEARS YOU'D LIKE TO MEET, TO GO OVER EVERITHING, THEY SAY THAT TIME'S SUPPOSED TO HEAL YA BUT I AIN'T DONE MUCH HEALING, HELLO, CAN YOU HEAR ME, I'M IN CALOFORNIA DREAMING ABOUT WHO WE USED TO BE. — ـآرشـ (@arashkhat) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: IF YOU LIKE PINA COLADAS AND GETTING CAUGHT IN THE RAIN. IF YOU’RE NOT INTO YOGA, IF YOU HAVE HALF A BRAIN. IF YOU LIKE MAKING LOVE AT MIDNIGHT IN THE DUNES OF THE CAPE, I’M THE LOVE THAT YOU’VE LOOKED FOR, WRITE TO ME AND ESCAPE — Patrick Delahanty (@PDelahanty) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: YO I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: RONALD WOULD LIKE ME TO TELL YOU THAT SEAMUS TOLD HIM THAT DEAN WAS TOLD BY PAVARTI THAT HAGRID IS LOOKING FOR YOU — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 23, 2018

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, began his Monday morning with a tweet addressed to the Iranian President Rouhani.Trump, who perhaps is permanently predisposed to leaving the CAPS LOCK KEY ON AT ALL TIMES, ‘cautioned’ Rouhani with ‘CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE’ if Iran ever threatened the United States.Later, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hit back at Trump, warning him to "BE CAUTIOUS". No word from the Iranian president himself though.Twitter, however, had a field day on Monday with Twitterati coming up with their own hilarious renditions of ‘To Iranian President Rouhani’.Not sure about Trump, but Hassan Rouhani must've had a good chuckle going through these tweets.Check out the best responses here: