Trunk Call: Why Elephants Are Banned on the Premises, In the Vicinity of This Temple in Karnataka

Elephants are a common sighting in South Indian temples. Some chained, others not, one or two elephants are often looked after by temple administrations.

But this temple in Karnataka – Sri Mahathobhara Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada district – is an exception.

Elephants are not just banned on the premises, but also in the vicinity of the 1,200-year-old temple.

THE REASON: THE FOLKLORE

Years ago, three Shaiva-cult Brahmins were travelling through the Southern parts of India with a Shiva Linga from Kashi (present-day Varanasi). The Brahmins bid goodbye and parted ways.

One of the Brahmins moved towards Puttur with the Shiva Linga. Apparently, ruler King Banga’s sister was in labour pain at the moment. The Brahmin is said to have worshipped the Shiva Linga and blessed the pregnant woman.

She safely delivered a healthy baby boy and the king was happy. He ordered a grand puja of the Shiva Linga.

However, the Brahmin had kept the Shiva Linga on bare land instead of a seat or stand. When he tried to take the Shiva Linga from the ground, it didn’t move an inch. Several people tried to move the Linga, but in vain. The king heard of this and sent his elephant to help move the Shiva Linga.

The Shiva Linga was tied in chains and then to the elephant. The elephant pulled it hard with all its strength. But it just exploded into pieces with the Shiva Linga intact and larger.

Different parts of the elephant fell in different directions in the surrounding areas and those places were named accordingly – Kombettu (where the tusk fell; kombu is horn/tusk), Kaipala (where the forefoot fell; kai is hand), Taleppay (where the head fell, tale is head), and so on.

While the temple was built around the Shiva Linga, elephants were banned from the vicinity.

