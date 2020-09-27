Trust Issues: MP Woman Approaches Bhopal Court After Her Father 'Cheats' in a Game of Ludo

Online and indoor games became a staple in Indian households after the coronavirus pandemic pushed Indians to stay home. But the commitment to playing a "fair" game took a wild turn when a 24-year-old woman approached a family court in Bhopal after her father allegedly cheated in the massively popular multiplayer game of Ludo.

After the incident, the upset woman wanted to cut all ties with her father, whom she didn't expect to cheat, India Today reported.

The woman, who said she lost all her respect for her father after that game of Ludo, approached Sarita, a Bhopal-based counsellor, whom she informed about that fateful game which she was playing with her siblings and father when the latter killed one of her tokens, the report further stated. She added that she had expected him to lose the game for the sake of her "happiness".

"She said she trusted her father so much & didn't expect him to cheat. We have conducted 4 counselling sessions with her," counsellor Sarita was quoted as saying by ANI.

The unusual incident soon went viral on social media eliciting reactions and memes from amused Twitterati.

In an unrelated incident earlier, cops were involved after a youth from Punjab's Kharar took the craze for PUBG Mobile game to another level after he spent Rs 16 lakhs from his father's account to buy virtual ammunition in the game.

The 17-year-old would take his father's mobile phone on the pretext of online classes, but would access his father's bank accounts to make in-app purchases for him and his friends.

To make up for the loses incurred, the gaming addict boy was made to work at a scooter repair shop.