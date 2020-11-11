'Trustee of his Wealth': Azim Premji's Son Tweets His Philosophy as He Becomes India's Top Philanthropist

With donations of Rs 22 crore per day, founder-chairman of Wipro Azim Premji has been declared as India's top India philanthropist for 2020, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020.

"Azim Premji Endowment Fund owns 13.6 per cent of the promoter's shareholding in Wipro and has the right to receive all money earned from promoter shares. On 1 April 2020, Azim Premji Foundation (Rs 1,000 crore), Wipro (Rs 100 crore), and Wipro Enterprises (INR 25 crore) have committed INR 1,125 crore towards tackling the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. These are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spending of the Azim Premji Foundation," EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 said in a statement.

His son Rishad Premji took to Twitter after the announcement of the list and spoke about his father's philosophy on wealth. "My father has always believed that he was a trustee of his wealth and never it’s owner. Being part of the communities in which we live and work is also a core part of Wipro," Rishad wrote.

My father has always believed that he was a trustee of his wealth and never it’s owner. Being part of the communities in which we live and work is also a core part of Wipro. pic.twitter.com/TiDL58S23M — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) November 11, 2020

Earlier in April when India stared at the pandemic crisis, Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis.

These resources were aimed to help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd's commitment was Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd's was Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation was Rs 1,000 crore.

"Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it," the statement said.