Trusty German Shepherd Saved Owner's Life by Dragging Him to Phone When He Had a Heart Attack

Dog is man's best friend. And a German Shephard has just proved the adage true by saving the life of his human after the latter had a heart attack.

Sadie the loyal dog never left her owner Brian's side when he had a heart attack. Not only did she stay by his side and lick his face to keep him conscious, the dog also managed to drag Brian to his phone so that he could call emergency services.

The incident occurred in New Jersey and the dog has since been receiving love on the internet for her saving a man's life.

Thanks to Sadie, Brian was able to call a hospital and seek help on time. Currently recuperating at a hospital, Brian reportedly video calls Sadie every night, and the pair are eagerly looking forward to their reunion.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge shared an image of the "hero" dog, who is currently living with Brian's parents, on Facebook. The shelter informed that six-year-old Sadie was not just any dog but a former shelter dog who had been left there after her previous owner moved.

It was only after Brian adopted the dog from the shelter a few months ago that Sadie got a new lease in life.

"Just a few months ago, Brian came into Sadie’s life and decided to adopt her. Though her bio noted that she was especially nervous with men, Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust. Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home," the animal shelter posted.

And now, it seems Sadie has returned the favour by saving Brian's life.

This is not the first time that a loyal and loving pooch has come to the rescue of their human when they need it the most. In September last year, video of the devoted dog Jax went viral. In the video, Jax can be seen not leaving his owner's side when she appeared to be drunk and even prevented her from falling. The dog event went on to help the tumbling woman sit on her bed without getting hurt.