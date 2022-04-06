Truth Behind Old Impala Picture Resurfaces, Here is What You Need to Know

An old picture of two cheetahs preying on an Impala has gone viral on the internet. The picture shows the cheetahs surrounding the Impala as they feed on it. For many, it comes as a shock that the Impala is not trying to protect itself. However, many feel that this is because it is trying to save its family. The Facebook user who uploaded the image made several claims around the same. In the caption, he wrote that these two cheetahs attacked the gazelle at a time when it was playing with its young children and that the deer had an opportunity to escape. However, she decided to surrender herself to the cheetahs. Why?

“To give her youngsters a chance to escape…because if she ran away first, there wouldn’t be much time for her babies to escape. The picture is the last moment of the mother with her throat in the mouth of the cheetah, as she looks firmly to make sure that her young escaped safely before they were prey. A mother is the only person in the world who can give her life for you for nothing. Remember her, even with a prayer, may Allah have mercy on our mothers," the caption read.

Photographer Alison Buttigieg who originally captured the picture has denied all these claims. The picture is about five years old. In the caption, the photographer stated that her Stranglehold photo went viral with a completely “ridiculous fake story accompanying it."

She further mentioned, “implications I fell into depression after I took it (seriously who comes up with this crap?!?) - not to mention the gross copyright violations." Deeming all of this as “sensationalism at its best," she said that this is all complete fiction so that people get more likes on their page. “The photo with the fake story has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on various social media. I am getting inundated by hundreds and hundreds of messages asking me whether I am the “depressed photographer”. I have been tagged in LinkedIn with the fake story - that’s going to do wonders for my career. What a vile world we live in, full of stupid gullible people spreading #fakenews like crazy," she wrote.

The truth behind the picture is that the Impala was killed when a cheetah mom was teaching her young ones to hunt.

