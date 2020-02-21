Truth Behind Viral Video of Flamingos Feeding 'Blood' to Offspring is Blowing Minds Online

The natural world is filled with a lot of strange and fascinating things, which may often leave humans baffled. One such incident was recently caught on camera where the act of a flamingo feeding its chicks left netizens shocked.

In the video that was shared by Science Channel on Facebook, it looks like a flamingo is hammering the head of another while "its offspring feeds on the blood” which is dripping down the flamingo’s head.

The page, however, has revealed that the reality is not as ghastly as what meets the eye.

"These flamingos are trying to feed the same chick with red crop milk," the page wrote. "Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed their young."

Crop milk, which is extremely high in protein and fat, is a secretion from the lining of the thin-walled expanded portion of the alimentary tract called crop that is regurgitated to young birds.

The video which has been viewed 4.9 million times since being posted has also been shared over 28,000 times. It has seen a lot of people posting varied comments on it. One user posted, "Thanks for the nightmares," while another wrote, "I don’t find this disturbing at all. I actually find it quite beautiful."

“I don't know but I'd be p***ed at my husband for dumping milk blood on me while I'm feeding the baby. ‘That’s not how it works Steven! Put it in a bottle!’”, a third user wrote.