'Truth Wins' Trends on Twitter as Johnny Depp Fans Celebrate Amber Heard Case Verdict

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were found liable for defamation by the jury after the bitter, highly-publicized trial. However, the jury sided more strongly with Depp and on social media, it was seen more as a win for Depp than for Heard. The statements put out by the two actors reflect the same. The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence” was defamatory to Depp, as per an AFP report. Depp’s fans, who have rooted for him throughout the six-week trial, took to Twitter with the hashtag “Truth Wins” to celebrate the verdict.

june 1st 2022, after 6 years johnny won, he did it. he told the world his story and the world believed him. we are all beyond proud of you johnny <3 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/7hwuumxPhz — eva ‍☠️ (@stoneyeilish) June 1, 2022

"Tell the world Johnny, tell them I Johnny Depp a man is a victim too of domestic violence and see how many people believe or side with you"-Amber Heard well.. the ANSWER IS YES #TruthWins #DeppVsHeard #verdictwatch #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #ANSWERYES — addy (@adelineyo_) June 1, 2022

THE ABSOLUTE MADLAD, HE DID IT! My faith in humanity has been restored once again, I guess justice does exist in the world.#JusticeForJohhnyDepp #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/FNusbBoxbt — The Fire Brothers (@TFireBrothers) June 1, 2022

Amber heard asked Johnny Depp to tell the world that he, a man, was a victim of domestic violence and see who believes him.

He had already won the court of public opinion.

Today he won in the court of law! #TruthWins #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #JohnnyDepp — Aniq (@aniiqq_) June 1, 2022

This is NOT a setback for women. We still believe the victims, we just didn't believe YOU. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #TruthWins https://t.co/nvg3W4DCOO — Oceana (@oce4n4) June 1, 2022

He won in the court of public opinion. He won in the court of law. Justice has been served and now he can finally have his name and reputation back. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #IStandWithJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/KxD48IKPag — Sophie L (@SophieLents) June 1, 2022

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence” was defamatory to Depp. The 36-year-old Heard, who had a starring role in “Aquaman,” countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax.”

The jury agreed that Heard was defamed by those statements, and also awarded her damages — but at a significantly lower amount, $2 million.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.