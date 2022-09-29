Try Guys' Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal is Getting the Full Meme Treatment on Twitter

The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer seems to have ensured that if you were intending to go through life without knowing who the YouTube group were, that’s no longer happening. Close in the heels of the Adam Levine cheating scandal comes the Ned Fulmer cheating scandal, and a newfound belief on Twitter that the whole “wife guy” thing may just have been a shtick. In essence, hearts are crushed, days are ruined, etc. More importantly, memes have been made. You couldn’t avoid it, given the statement that Fulmer has put out post the controversy.

While the Try Guys announced that Fulmer is no longer a part of the group, Fulmer said on social media: “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel.” He added that his family and his children are the only things that matter now, and that he is going to be focusing his attention there.

"I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship" pic.twitter.com/ajoQadJ52v — anihinged (@fussyphus) September 28, 2022

My name is Walter Hartwell White. I live at 308 Negra Arroya Lane, Albuquerque, New Mexico. I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. pic.twitter.com/TMCn4RwiMF — rose (bi saul) (@wexlervgoodman) September 27, 2022

i lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/G2KquE5nyi — eddie's emergency quaaludes (@derryfacts2) September 27, 2022

cant wait for the season 2 finale where they can finally say i lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/zQnJLfG3t0 — َ (@ungodlywests) September 27, 2022

I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. pic.twitter.com/jr5zju7FTx — Sherlock Holmes (@ContactSH) September 28, 2022

the ultimate, "i lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship" pic.twitter.com/li3trGD2nP — dee ☆ (@vurawned) September 28, 2022

The apology, evidently, did not go down well. “[A]ll I’m gonna say is “I’m sorry for the pain that my actions may have caused my fans but mostly my wife” has gotta be one of the top 5 worst apologies in the least amount of words of all time,” someone tweeted, and that pretty much sums it up.

all I’m gonna say is “I’m sorry for the pain that my actions may have caused my fans but mostly my wife” has gotta be one of the top 5 worst apologies in the least amount of words of all time — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) September 28, 2022

Adam Levine’s apology, too, had triggered a similar reaction before this.

