'Try Wrong Pin and Block Card': Desi Redditors Have Advices for Shopaholics to Control Their Urge

The coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected shopaholics who are trying to save money amid the financial crisis which looms ahead. But how do the chronic shoppers control the urge of clicking on the ‘buy now’ option as online shopping sites come up with attractive offers and heavy discounts?

Worry not, desi reddit is here for rescue which offers some golden advice only desi people can provide. Three days ago, a serious shopaholic had shared their dilemma on how to not spend money on shopping stuff that most of us do not need, on the sub-reddit India.

Indian redditors were quick to rescue this person, who like many of us is stuck in the quagmire of attractive shopping deals and Instagram feed enhancing outfits. This is despite the fact that we are not going to get any occasion to wear it as long as the pandemic remains.

The query by redditor u/islandidol also mentioned, “I personally feel this FOMO for deals that we get once a year. Admittedly, I don’t need to upgrade things based on need. I’m sure many of you feel this now especially as the October sale pages are now live.”

Replying to the query, one user said, “These things happen when you don’t have a financial plan.” The user also said that one should lock their funds in a fixed deposit or mutual funds as soon as their salary gets credited and keep only required money for monthly expenses and some buffer money.

Whatever money is then saved is what the user said they spend on shopping. Before pandemic, most people used to participate in these sales, however with the current crisis, people have been forced to take a hard look at their finances and lack of savings.

Another user said, “I suggest use the wishlist feature. Add whatever you want throughout the year and purchase it in the sale. You will save a lot of money this way.”

Many users also accepted how retail therapy is a thing after all and buying stuff online provides them with happiness even if it is just for a few days, hours or moments.