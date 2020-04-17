BUZZ

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
1-MIN READ

Trying to Find Loopholes in Social-Distancing to Meet Your Friends? Don't

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The only answer to all the questions you have on whether you can find a way around social distancing is ‘NO’.

Ever since the exponential spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, people have been advised to maintain social distancing and wash their hands properly.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has strictly advised people to avoid going out in public and maintain a safe distance from others.

Despite the guidelines, there were people around us who came up several questions.

For instance, can I go out for a walk in the park after putting a mask on, or can I invite my friends over to home as they maintain hygiene?

Well, no matter how careful others are or what habits do they follow, a virus does not discriminate on the basis of intentions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines regarding social distancing. It answers all our questions on what should be done and how is social distancing maintained.

And the only answer to all the questions is ‘NO’.



It clearly says that one should avoid going out if not necessary. For those who have to step out for essential services, it is advisable to maintain at least 6 feet distance from others.


It is important to understand the fact that the virus comes with no ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. Even the most hygienic people end up contracting COVID-19 despite following the safety tips.

As elderly have a high potential of getting ill, try to stay away from elderly parents if you are travelling outside frequently. It is necessary to stay home and stay safe for your safety and for others as well.



